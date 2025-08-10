Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 4: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

Second-round matches will conclude on Day 4 (Sunday, August 10) of the Cincinnati Open 2025. Ben Shelton, the recently crowned Canadian Open champ, will open his campaign against Camilo Ugo Carabelli. Coco Gauff's time up North was a mixed bag.

Ad

Gauff lost to eventual champion Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of singles but reigned supreme in doubles alongside McCartney Kessler. She will take on Wang Xinyu for a spot in the third round. Carlos Alcaraz, a former runner-up here, will take on Damir Dzumhur, while last year's finalist Jessica Pegula will face Kimberly Birrell.

Alexander Zverev, Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur are some of the other big names in the mix on Sunday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Cincinnati Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

Schedule for Day 4 of the Cincinnati Open 2025

P&G Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs Maria Sakkari

Followed by: Wang Xinyu vs (2) Coco Gauff

Followed by: Damir Dzumhur vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (5) Ben Shelton vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Caroline Garcia vs (11) Karolina Muchova

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Alex de Minaur vs (PR) Reilly Opelka

Ad

Followed by: Learner Tien vs (9) Andrey Rublev

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Kimberly Birrell vs (4) Jessica Pegula

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Barbora Krejcikova vs (10) Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy vs (3) Alexander Zverev

Court 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Tristan Boyer vs (22) Jiri Lehecka

Followed by: (16) Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn

Followed by: Camila Osorio vs (23) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: (WC) Caty McNally vs (29) McCartney Kessler

Ad

The full schedule can be found here.

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch

Coco Gauff at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, All courts) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Grandstand) USA, Canada August 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 10, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK August 10, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST August 11, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India August 10, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 11, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More