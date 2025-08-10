Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 4: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

Second-round matches will conclude on Day 4 (Sunday, August 10) of the Cincinnati Open 2025. Ben Shelton, the recently crowned Canadian Open champ, will open his campaign against Camilo Ugo Carabelli. Coco Gauff's time up North was a mixed bag.
Gauff lost to eventual champion Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of singles but reigned supreme in doubles alongside McCartney Kessler. She will take on Wang Xinyu for a spot in the third round. Carlos Alcaraz, a former runner-up here, will take on Damir Dzumhur, while last year's finalist Jessica Pegula will face Kimberly Birrell.
Alexander Zverev, Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur are some of the other big names in the mix on Sunday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Cincinnati Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Cincinnati Open 2025
P&G Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs Maria Sakkari
Followed by: Wang Xinyu vs (2) Coco Gauff
Followed by: Damir Dzumhur vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (5) Ben Shelton vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Caroline Garcia vs (11) Karolina Muchova
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Alex de Minaur vs (PR) Reilly Opelka
Followed by: Learner Tien vs (9) Andrey Rublev
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Kimberly Birrell vs (4) Jessica Pegula
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Barbora Krejcikova vs (10) Elina Svitolina
Followed by: (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy vs (3) Alexander Zverev
Court 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Tristan Boyer vs (22) Jiri Lehecka
Followed by: (16) Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn
Followed by: Camila Osorio vs (23) Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: (WC) Caty McNally vs (29) McCartney Kessler
The full schedule can be found here.
Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - TSN
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows: