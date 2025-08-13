Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The Cincinnati Open is in full swing on the main tour. With the first week almost over, things are starting to heat up at the iconic event.

Aryna Sabalanka and Coco Gauff are through to the fourth round in Cincinnati. While Sabalenka edged past Emma Raducanu, Gauff secured a walkover victory over Dayana Yastremska in the third round.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz are both through to the last 16. Alcaraz defeated Hamad Medjedovic in the last round, 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard is one of the favorites to win this year.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up for Day Seven at the Cincinnati Open.

Schedule for Day 7 of the Cincinnati Open 2025

P&G Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(10) Frances Tiafoe vs (7) Holger Rune

Not before 12:00 p.m.

(31) Magda Linette vs (4) Jessica Pegula

Followed by:

(1) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino

Not before 3:00 p.m.

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Not before 7:00 p.m.

(LL) Luca Nardi vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 8:30 p.m.

(12) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (28) Anna Kalinskaya

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(3) Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea

Not before 12:00 p.m.

(27) Brandon Nakashima vs (3) Alexander Zverev

Followed by:

(5) Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by:

(9) Elena Rybakina vs (6) Madison Keys

Not before 5:00 p.m.

(14) Karen Khachanov vs Winner of Nakashima/Zverev

Court 3

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time

(16) Clara Tauson vs Veronika Kudermetova

Followed by:

Peyton Stearns / Marketa Vondrousova vs (7) Timea Babos / Luisa Stefani

Followed by:

(23) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi

Followed by:

(4) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Terence Atmane

Followed by:

Facundo Comesana vs (9) Andrey Rublev

Champions' Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Nikola Mektic / Rajeev Ram vs (4) Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz

Followed by:

Matthew Ebden / Jordan Thompson vs (2) Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool

Followed by:

(6) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs (WC) Robert Cash / James Tracy

Not before 3:00 p.m.

(7) Christian Harrison / Evan King vs (Alt) Romain Arneodo / Robert Galloway

Court 10

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time

Hanyu Guo / Alexandra Panova vs (5) Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs

Followed by:

Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens (4) vs (WC) Barbora Krejcikova / Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by:

(6) Lyudmyla Kichenok / Ellen Perez vs Hailey Baptiste / Jessica Pegula

Followed by:

(1) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Magda Linette / Clara Tauson

The full schedule can be found here.

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch

Shelton at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, All courts) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Grandstand) USA, Canada August 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 13, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK August 13, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST August 14, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India August 13, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 14, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

