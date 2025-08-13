Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The Cincinnati Open is in full swing on the main tour. With the first week almost over, things are starting to heat up at the iconic event.
Aryna Sabalanka and Coco Gauff are through to the fourth round in Cincinnati. While Sabalenka edged past Emma Raducanu, Gauff secured a walkover victory over Dayana Yastremska in the third round.
On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz are both through to the last 16. Alcaraz defeated Hamad Medjedovic in the last round, 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard is one of the favorites to win this year.
Without further ado, let's look at the line-up for Day Seven at the Cincinnati Open.
Schedule for Day 7 of the Cincinnati Open 2025
P&G Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
(10) Frances Tiafoe vs (7) Holger Rune
Not before 12:00 p.m.
(31) Magda Linette vs (4) Jessica Pegula
Followed by:
(1) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino
Not before 3:00 p.m.
(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Not before 7:00 p.m.
(LL) Luca Nardi vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Not before 8:30 p.m.
(12) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (28) Anna Kalinskaya
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
(3) Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea
Not before 12:00 p.m.
(27) Brandon Nakashima vs (3) Alexander Zverev
Followed by:
(5) Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Followed by:
(9) Elena Rybakina vs (6) Madison Keys
Not before 5:00 p.m.
(14) Karen Khachanov vs Winner of Nakashima/Zverev
Court 3
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time
(16) Clara Tauson vs Veronika Kudermetova
Followed by:
Peyton Stearns / Marketa Vondrousova vs (7) Timea Babos / Luisa Stefani
Followed by:
(23) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi
Followed by:
(4) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Terence Atmane
Followed by:
Facundo Comesana vs (9) Andrey Rublev
Champions' Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Nikola Mektic / Rajeev Ram vs (4) Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz
Followed by:
Matthew Ebden / Jordan Thompson vs (2) Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool
Followed by:
(6) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs (WC) Robert Cash / James Tracy
Not before 3:00 p.m.
(7) Christian Harrison / Evan King vs (Alt) Romain Arneodo / Robert Galloway
Court 10
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time
Hanyu Guo / Alexandra Panova vs (5) Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs
Followed by:
Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens (4) vs (WC) Barbora Krejcikova / Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by:
(6) Lyudmyla Kichenok / Ellen Perez vs Hailey Baptiste / Jessica Pegula
Followed by:
(1) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Magda Linette / Clara Tauson
The full schedule can be found here.
Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - TSN
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows: