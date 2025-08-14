Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The Cincinnati Open is hosting the best players on tour this year. The first week of the hardcourt event has lived up to expectations so far.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are through to the quarterfinals. While Sabalenka edged past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Swiatek made light work of Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have secured their place in the last eight. Zverev has yet to drop a set at the event so far.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up for Day 8 of the Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Schedule for Day 8 of the Cincinnati Open 2025

Thu, 14 August, 2025 – Day 8

P&G Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Lucia Bronzetti vs (2) Coco Gauff

Not before 1:00 p.m.

(7) Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova

Not before 3:00 p.m.

(1) Jannik Sinner vs (23) Felix Auger-Aliassime – Quarterfinal

Not before 7:00 p.m.

Veronika Kudermetova vs (31) Magda Linette

Not before 8:30 p.m.

(Q) Terence Atmane vs (7) Holger Rune – Quarterfinal

Ad

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Sadio Doumbia / Brandon Nakashima vs (5) Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski – Round of 16

Followed by:

Caty McNally / Linda Noskova vs (2) Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe

Not before 3:00 p.m.

(Q) Ella Seidel vs (Q) Varvara Gracheva

Not before 4:30 p.m.

(5) Ben Shelton vs (22) Jiri Lehecka – Round of 16

Followed by:

(1) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Peyton Stearns / Marketa Vondrousova

Court 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(Alt) Francisco Cabral / Sander Miedler vs (8) Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin – Round of 16

Ad

Not before 1:00 p.m.

(6) Lyudmyla Kichenok / Ellen Perez vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Liudmila Samsonova

Not before 3:00 p.m.

(1) Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Marcelo Melo / Alexander Zverev – Round of 16

Followed by:

(WC) Barbora Krejcikova / Jelena Ostapenko vs Hanyu Guo / Alexandra Panova

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch

Sinner at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, All courts) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Grandstand) USA, Canada August 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 14, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK August 14, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST August 15, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India August 13, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 15, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More