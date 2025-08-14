Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The Cincinnati Open is hosting the best players on tour this year. The first week of the hardcourt event has lived up to expectations so far.
Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are through to the quarterfinals. While Sabalenka edged past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Swiatek made light work of Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round.
On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have secured their place in the last eight. Zverev has yet to drop a set at the event so far.
Without further ado, let's look at the line-up for Day 8 of the Cincinnati Open.
Schedule for Day 8 of the Cincinnati Open 2025
Thu, 14 August, 2025 – Day 8
P&G Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Lucia Bronzetti vs (2) Coco Gauff
Not before 1:00 p.m.
(7) Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova
Not before 3:00 p.m.
(1) Jannik Sinner vs (23) Felix Auger-Aliassime – Quarterfinal
Not before 7:00 p.m.
Veronika Kudermetova vs (31) Magda Linette
Not before 8:30 p.m.
(Q) Terence Atmane vs (7) Holger Rune – Quarterfinal
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Sadio Doumbia / Brandon Nakashima vs (5) Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski – Round of 16
Followed by:
Caty McNally / Linda Noskova vs (2) Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe
Not before 3:00 p.m.
(Q) Ella Seidel vs (Q) Varvara Gracheva
Not before 4:30 p.m.
(5) Ben Shelton vs (22) Jiri Lehecka – Round of 16
Followed by:
(1) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Peyton Stearns / Marketa Vondrousova
Court 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
(Alt) Francisco Cabral / Sander Miedler vs (8) Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin – Round of 16
Not before 1:00 p.m.
(6) Lyudmyla Kichenok / Ellen Perez vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Liudmila Samsonova
Not before 3:00 p.m.
(1) Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Marcelo Melo / Alexander Zverev – Round of 16
Followed by:
(WC) Barbora Krejcikova / Jelena Ostapenko vs Hanyu Guo / Alexandra Panova
Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - TSN
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows: