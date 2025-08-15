Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 9: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The quarterfinal action will continue on Day 9 (Friday, August 15) of the Cincinnati Open 2025. All four women's quarterfinal matches will be contested, with the world's top three players leading the charge. Defending champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on familiar rival Elena Rybakina for a spot in the last four.

The last time they crossed paths, Sabalenka saved four match points during their quarterfinal showdown at the Berlin Tennis Open a couple of months ago. Home favorite and second seed Coco Gauff will face fellow top 10 player Jasmine Paolini, while third seed Iga Swiatek will lock horns with 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Varvara Gracheva and Veronika Kudermetova will clash in the remaining quarterfinal. On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals. Ben Shelton, who won the Canadian Open last week, will aim to keep his ongoing winning streak intact, though Alexander Zverev will have other thoughts.

With plenty of exciting matches to look forward to, here's a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the Cincinnati Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 9 of the Cincinnati Open 2025

P&G Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Iga Swiatek vs (28) Anna Kalinskaya

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Elena Rybakina

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (9) Andrey Rublev vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (5) Ben Shelton vs (3) Alexander Zverev

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs (2) Coco Gauff

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Christian Harrison/Evan King vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Metkic

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego/Lorenzo Musetti vs (Alt) Francisco Cabral/Lucas Miedler

Followed by: (6) Ellen Perez/Lyudmyla Kichenok vs (2) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Varvara Gracheva vs Veronika Kudermetova

Court 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool

Followed by: (1) Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo vs (5) Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch

Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will get underway at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be contested on the P&G Centre Court and won't begin before 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, All courts) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court) USA, Canada August 15, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 15, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK August 15, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST August 16, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India August 15, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 16, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

