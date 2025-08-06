Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The World No.1 tennis players Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will return to the 2025 Cincinnati Open to defend their titles. The seventh ATP Masters 1000 event of the season will see the players competing at the Cincinnati Open for 12 days, from August 7 to 18, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
The World No.1 tennis players will be joined by six Mason Open champions, including three-time champion Novak Djokovic (2023, 2020, 2018), Coco Gauff (2023), Madison Keys (2019), Alexander Zverev (2021), Daniil Medvedev (2019), and Grigor Dimitrov (2017). The World No. 1 and World No. 2, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, will enter the tournament as the top two seeds, respectively.
While Sinner will vie to defend his title, Alcaraz will compete to lift the title for the first time after his defeat at the 2023 final. Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will enter as third and fourth seeds, respectively. While the Championships will mark the absence of Mirra Andreeva, Qinwen Zheng, and Paula Badosa, Sabalenka will make her first appearance since her Wimbledon semi-final exit and withdrawal from the Canadian Open.
Let's take a look at the schedule and where the fans can witness the action unfold live.
Cincinnati Open 2025 WTA: Live Streaming and TV Channel details
Tennis Channel: USA, India, Spain
DAZN, TSN, TVA: Canada
Sky Sports: United Kingdom, Ireland; Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, South Tyrol; Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol
beIN Sports: Australia, France
Canal+: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Novasports: Greece & Cyprus
DAZN: Bulgaria; Liechtenstein; Luxembourg; Malta; Georgia; Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland; Netherlands
DigiSport: Romania
Setanta Sports: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine
CJ ENM: South Korea
Now TV: Hong Kong
Sportcast: Chinese Taipei
Starhub: Singapore
TapDMV: Philippines
TrueVisions: Thailand
Youku, Tencent: China
Cincinnati Open 2025 ATP: Live Streaming and TV Channel details
Tennis Channel: US
TSN: Canada
Sky Sports: UK
beIN: Australia
Sky Deutschland: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein
Sky Italia: Italy, San Marino
OTE: Greece
EuroSport: France
Telefonica: Spain
TV2: Denmark, Norway
DigiSport: Czech Republic; Slovakia
A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria
Telenet: Belgium
ESPN, CCTV: China
UNEXT, WOWOW: Japan
Sony TV: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan
ESPN: Latin America
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
2025 Cincinnati Open ATP and WTA: Schedule
Thursday, August 7: Men and women - 1st round
Friday, August 8: Men and women - 1st round
Saturday, August 9: Men and women - 1st and 2nd rounds
Sunday, August 10: Men and women - 2nd round
Monday, August 11: Men and women - 3rd round
Tuesday, August 12: Men and women - 3rd round
Wednesday, August 13: Men and women - last 16
Thursday, August 14: Women's last 16, men's quarterfinals
Friday, August 15: Men and women - quarterfinals
Saturday, August 16: Men - semifinals
Sunday, August 17: Women - semifinals
Monday, August 18: Men and women - finals