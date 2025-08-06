Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The World No.1 tennis players Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will return to the 2025 Cincinnati Open to defend their titles. The seventh ATP Masters 1000 event of the season will see the players competing at the Cincinnati Open for 12 days, from August 7 to 18, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

The World No.1 tennis players will be joined by six Mason Open champions, including three-time champion Novak Djokovic (2023, 2020, 2018), Coco Gauff (2023), Madison Keys (2019), Alexander Zverev (2021), Daniil Medvedev (2019), and Grigor Dimitrov (2017). The World No. 1 and World No. 2, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, will enter the tournament as the top two seeds, respectively.

While Sinner will vie to defend his title, Alcaraz will compete to lift the title for the first time after his defeat at the 2023 final. Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will enter as third and fourth seeds, respectively. While the Championships will mark the absence of Mirra Andreeva, Qinwen Zheng, and Paula Badosa, Sabalenka will make her first appearance since her Wimbledon semi-final exit and withdrawal from the Canadian Open.

Let's take a look at the schedule and where the fans can witness the action unfold live.

Cincinnati Open 2025 WTA: Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Tennis Channel: USA, India, Spain

DAZN, TSN, TVA: Canada

Sky Sports: United Kingdom, Ireland; Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, South Tyrol; Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol

beIN Sports: Australia, France

Canal+: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Novasports: Greece & Cyprus

DAZN: Bulgaria; Liechtenstein; Luxembourg; Malta; Georgia; Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland; Netherlands

DigiSport: Romania

Setanta Sports: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine

CJ ENM: South Korea

Now TV: Hong Kong

Sportcast: Chinese Taipei

Starhub: Singapore

TapDMV: Philippines

TrueVisions: Thailand

Youku, Tencent: China

Cincinnati Open 2025 ATP: Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Tennis Channel: US

TSN: Canada

Sky Sports: UK

beIN: Australia

Sky Deutschland: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Sky Italia: Italy, San Marino

OTE: Greece

EuroSport: France

Telefonica: Spain

TV2: Denmark, Norway

DigiSport: Czech Republic; Slovakia

A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria

Telenet: Belgium

ESPN, CCTV: China

UNEXT, WOWOW: Japan

Sony TV: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan

ESPN: Latin America

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

2025 Cincinnati Open ATP and WTA: Schedule

Thursday, August 7: Men and women - 1st round

Friday, August 8: Men and women - 1st round

Saturday, August 9: Men and women - 1st and 2nd rounds

Sunday, August 10: Men and women - 2nd round

Monday, August 11: Men and women - 3rd round

Tuesday, August 12: Men and women - 3rd round

Wednesday, August 13: Men and women - last 16

Thursday, August 14: Women's last 16, men's quarterfinals

Friday, August 15: Men and women - quarterfinals

Saturday, August 16: Men - semifinals

Sunday, August 17: Women - semifinals

Monday, August 18: Men and women - finals

