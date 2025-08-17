Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off against each other in the final of the 2025 Cincinnati Open, bizarrely scheduled to take place on the Monday of next week. The pair played their semifinal clashes on Saturday, then had a day of rest while the women played their semifinal on Sunday.

Then, as per schedule at the event, Monday will see both finals taking place, first the women's in the morning session followed by the men's in the afternoon session. Alcaraz and Sinner, therefore, will take to court at 3:00 pm in Cincinnati, another shock decision that has left fans scratching their heads.

Taking to social media, fans called out the tournament and the ATP for organizing the big final in such confusing manner, saying that it was a 'joke' to have the final match of a Masters 1000 tournament on a week day. Cincinnati Open's criticism comes right after the Canadian Open also had its final on a weekday, then taking place in the middle of the week on a Thursday.

"The concept of a sincaraz final on a f**kass Monday night," one fan said.

"I thought that a final on a Thursday is something horrible until I found about the next thing that should never exist - a final on a Monday," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"And the final will be at 3pm on a Monday. What a joke 🤡"

"Who’s the brainiac that decided this final should be on a Monday afternoon?"

"Guys this isn’t Europe, people actually have to work in the USA Why is the men’s final on a Monday at 3pm?"

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both skipped the Canadian Open, and were action for the first time since Wimbledon at Cincinnati. Alcaraz has had a solid path to the final so far, having downed the likes of Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev. Sinner, on the other hand, has beaten the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Terence Atmane to reach the summit clash.

Carlos Alcaraz angling for revenge against Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati Open final

TENNIS: AUG 16 Cincinnati Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz comes into the final of the Cincinnati Open against Jannik Sinner with a 8-5 lead in their head-to-head. However, the Spaniard lost their most recent clash when they met in the final at Wimbledon last month.

Sinner is guaranteed to go into the US Open as the top seed regardless of what happens in the final in Cincinnati. However, the World No. 1 position will be up for grabs in New York, and Alcaraz could overtake the Italian if he wins the tournament.

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More