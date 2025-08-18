Cincinnati Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Jannik Sinner earn?

  • home icon
By Pritha Ghosh
Published Aug 18, 2025 19:54 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Cincinnati Open
Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Jannik Sinner | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 Cincinnati Open after his rival Jannik Sinner retired due to illness while trailing 0-5 in the opening set on Monday, August 18. The victory gives Alcaraz his first title in Ohio and the 22nd of his career, providing a big confidence boost ahead of the US Open.

Alcaraz's victory in Cincinnati earned him a hefty $1,124,380 from the tournament's total prize pool of $9,193,540, while Sinner took home $597,890. Third seed Alexander Zverev and tournament wonder Terence Atmane each received $332,160 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Fifth seed Ben Shelton, seventh seed Holger Rune, ninth seed Andrey Rublev, and 23rd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime each got $189,075 for reaching the quarterfinals.

