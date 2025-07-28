Citi DC Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Alex de Minaur and runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina earn?

Alex de Minaur secured his 10th tour-level title at the 2025 Citi DC Open on Sunday, July 27. The Aussie delivered a strong performance in the final, defeating Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(3) in impressive fashion to lift the trophy.

Ad

De Minaur's victory in Washington, D.C. earned him a hefty $420,525 from the tournament's total prize pool of $2,396,115, while Davidovich Fokina took home $224,275. Fourth seed Ben Shelton and lucky loser Corentin Moutet received $116,340 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Top seed Taylor Fritz, sixth seed Frances Tiafoe, eighth seed Daniil Medvedev, and 14th seed Brandon Nakashima each got $60,740 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Players eliminated in the third round of the Citi DC Open--including ninth seed Flavio Cobolli, 11th seed Jiri Lehecka, 15th seed Gabriel Diallo, Matteo Arnaldi, Learner Tien, Wu Yibing, Dan Evans, and Cameron Norrie--each took home $32,005.

Ad

Trending

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti, fifth seed Andrey Rublev, 10th seed Alexei Popyrin, 13th seed Alex Michelsen, 16th seed Lorenzo Sonego, Aleksandar Vukic, Jaume Munar, Mackenzie McDonald, Fabian Marozsan, Yoshihito Nishioka, Aleksandar Kovasevic, Reilly Opelka, Alexandre Muller, Zachary Svajda, and Ethan Quinn each bagged $17,525 for a second-round finish.

Players such as Marcos Giron, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Daniel Altmaier, Emillo Nava, Jenson Brooksby, Quentin Halys, Gael Monfils, Zizou Bergs, and Miomir Kecmanovic earned $9,345 after being knocked out in the first round.

Ad

Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $4,905, while those who exited in the first round walked away with $2,800.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori win Citi DC Open 2025 men's doubles title

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori pictured together | Image Source: Getty

Top seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori wrapped up a dominant run at the 2025 Citi DC Open by capturing the doubles title on Sunday, July 27, defeating third seeds Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-4 in the final. With the win, Bolelli and Vavassori took home $147,190 in prize money, while the runners-up earned $78,490.

Ad

The pairs of Neal Skupski/John-Patrick Smith and Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni each earned $39,710 after bowing out in the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament.

The teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals--including fourth seeds Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus, Matthew Ebden/John Peers, Flavio Cobolli/Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Robert Galloway/Alexander Erler--each earned $19,860. Meanwhile, those who exited in the first round received $10,280.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More