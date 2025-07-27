Citi DC Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Leylah Fernandez and runner-up Anna Kalinskaya earn?

Leylah Fernandez claimed her fourth tour-level title at the 2025 Citi DC Open on Sunday, July 27. The Canadian put on a stellar performance in the final, defeating Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2 in impressive fashion to lift the trophy.

Fernandez's victory in Washington, D.C. earned her a hefty $197,570 from the tournament's total prize pool of $1,282,951, while Kalinskaya took home $121,880. Third seed Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu received $71,205 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Fourth seed Clara Tauson, fifth seed Magdalena Frech, wildcard Maria Sakkari, and qualifier Taylor Townsend each got $37,530 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Players eliminated in the second round of the Citi DC Open--including top seed Jessica Pegula, second seed Emma Navarro, fifth seed Magdalena Frech, sixth seed Sofia Kenin, eighth seed Magda Linette, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, wildcard Naomi Osaka, wildcard Victoria Mboko, and qualifier Caroline Dolehide--each took home $19,085.

Seventh seed Marta Kostyuk, Danielle Collins, Katie Boulter, Yulia Putintseva, McCartney Kessler, Kamilla Rakhimova, Yuliia Starodubtseva, Anastasia Potapova, Hailey Baptiste, Tatjana Maria, and Maya Joint, each bagged $13,585 for an opening round finish.

Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $11,220, while those who exited in the first round walked away with $6,735.

Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai win Citi DC Open women's doubles title

Taylor Townsend pictured at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open | Image Source: Getty

