Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: Venus Williams, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The Citi DC Open 2025 will kick off on Monday, July 21. The first day of the tournament has plenty of action to keep fans occupied. Leylah Fernandez, Reilly Opelka, Danielle Collins, and Maria Sakkari are some of the notable names in the singles field.

However, the doubles line-up overshadows the singles' schedule for the day by a mile. Venus Williams' first match in over a year will be in doubles, teaming up with compatriot Hailey Baptiste for the same. They will take on the pairing of Eugenie Bouchard, who's set to retire at the upcoming Canadian Open, and Clervie Ngounoue.

Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina's surprise team-up will pit them against fourth seeds Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls. Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils have joined forces this week, guaranteeing an entertaining showcase for the spectators. They will face third seeds Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will bring the day's proceedings to a close on the biggest showcourt, the Stadium, on Monday. They will take on the Aussie duo of Matthew Ebden and John Peers. With plenty of big names in the mix, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Citi DC Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 1 of the Citi DC Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Anastasia Potapova vs (WC) Victoria Mboko

Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Reilly Opelka vs (Q) Murphy Cassone

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Maria Sakkari vs Katie Boulter

Followed by: Ben Shelton/Frances Tiafoe vs Matthew Ebden/John Peers

John A. Harris Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Ethan Quinn vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: (WC) Dan Evans vs Zizou Bergs

Followed by: (WC) Hailey Baptiste/Venus Williams vs (WC) Eugenie Bouchard/Clervie Ngounoue

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Yoshihito Nishioka vs (PR) Jenson Brooksby

Followed by: (8) Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs Daniel Altmaier

Followed by: (WC) Mackenzie McDonald vs (Q) Colton Smith

Followed by: (WC) Nick Kyrgios/Gael Monfils vs (3) Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Followed by: Emma Raducanu/Elena Rybakina vs (4) Tereza Mihalikova/Olivia Nicholls

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Aleksandar Vukic

The full schedule can be found here.

Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch

Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will get underway at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session on the Stadium and Grandstand will begin at 6:00 p.m., while proceedings on the John A. Harris Grandstand will resume at 5:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All Courts, Day session) Start Time (Stadium & Grandstand, Evening session) Start Time (John A. Harris Grandstand, Evening session) USA, Canada July 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET July 21, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET July 21, 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET UK July 21, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST July 21, 2025, 11:00 p.m. BST July 21, 2025, 10:00 p.m. BST India July 21, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST July 22, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST July 22, 2025, 2:30 a.m. IST

