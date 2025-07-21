Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: Venus Williams, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The Citi DC Open 2025 will kick off on Monday, July 21. The first day of the tournament has plenty of action to keep fans occupied. Leylah Fernandez, Reilly Opelka, Danielle Collins, and Maria Sakkari are some of the notable names in the singles field.
However, the doubles line-up overshadows the singles' schedule for the day by a mile. Venus Williams' first match in over a year will be in doubles, teaming up with compatriot Hailey Baptiste for the same. They will take on the pairing of Eugenie Bouchard, who's set to retire at the upcoming Canadian Open, and Clervie Ngounoue.
Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina's surprise team-up will pit them against fourth seeds Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls. Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils have joined forces this week, guaranteeing an entertaining showcase for the spectators. They will face third seeds Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round.
Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will bring the day's proceedings to a close on the biggest showcourt, the Stadium, on Monday. They will take on the Aussie duo of Matthew Ebden and John Peers. With plenty of big names in the mix, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Citi DC Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 1 of the Citi DC Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Anastasia Potapova vs (WC) Victoria Mboko
Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Reilly Opelka vs (Q) Murphy Cassone
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Maria Sakkari vs Katie Boulter
Followed by: Ben Shelton/Frances Tiafoe vs Matthew Ebden/John Peers
John A. Harris Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Ethan Quinn vs Christopher O'Connell
Followed by: (WC) Dan Evans vs Zizou Bergs
Followed by: (WC) Hailey Baptiste/Venus Williams vs (WC) Eugenie Bouchard/Clervie Ngounoue
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Yoshihito Nishioka vs (PR) Jenson Brooksby
Followed by: (8) Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs Daniel Altmaier
Followed by: (WC) Mackenzie McDonald vs (Q) Colton Smith
Followed by: (WC) Nick Kyrgios/Gael Monfils vs (3) Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Followed by: Emma Raducanu/Elena Rybakina vs (4) Tereza Mihalikova/Olivia Nicholls
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Aleksandar Vukic
The full schedule can be found here.
Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, DAZN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will get underway at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session on the Stadium and Grandstand will begin at 6:00 p.m., while proceedings on the John A. Harris Grandstand will resume at 5:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:
