Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 2: Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

A mix of first and second-round matches will be played on Day 2 of the Citi DC Open 2025. Venus Williams made a triumphant return after a 16-month hiatus, winning her doubles match on the first day of the tournament. Teaming up with Hailey Baptiste, the duo comfortably beat Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue.

Williams will now aim to make a winning start in singles as well. She will face her younger compatriot Peyton Stearns in the first round. Emma Raducanu also began her journey here with a win in doubles alongside Elena Rybakina. The Brit will hope to replicate the feat in singles against seventh seed Marta Kostyuk as well.

Naomi Osaka will take on Yulia Putintseva in her opener here, a player who has given her plenty of grief in the past. Ben Shelton, Gael Monfils, Holger Rune, Lorenzo Musetti and Sofia Kenin are some of the other well-known names in the mix on Tuesday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Citi DC Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 2 of the Citi DC Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Brandon Nakashima vs (WC) Ethan Quinn

Followed by: Hailey Baptiste vs (6) Sofia Kenin

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (7) Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Mackenzie McDonald vs (4) Ben Shelton

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Venus Williams vs Peyton Stearns

John A. Harris Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Taylor Townsend vs Tatjana Maria

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs (Q) Wu Yibing

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs (2) Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: Yulia Putintseva vs (WC) Naomi Osaka

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Alexandre Muller vs (3) Holger Rune

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: McCartney Kessler vs (Q) Caroline Dolehide

Followed by: (WC) Alex de Minaur/Alexei Popyrin vs Flavio Cobolli/Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: Jaume Munar vs Marcos Giron

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (13) Alex Michelsen vs (WC) Dan Evans

Followed by: Nikola Metkic/Rajeev Ram vs Neal Skupski/John-Patrick Smith

The full schedule can be found here.

Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch

Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session on the Stadium and John A. Harris Grandstand will begin at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. respectively. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All Courts, Day session) Start Time (Stadium, Evening session) Start Time (John A. Harris Grandstand, Evening session) USA, Canada July 22, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET July 22, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET July 22, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK July 22, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST July 22, 2025, 11:00 p.m. BST July 23, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India July 22, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST July 23, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST July 23, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

