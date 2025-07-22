Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 2: Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

A mix of first and second-round matches will be played on Day 2 of the Citi DC Open 2025. Venus Williams made a triumphant return after a 16-month hiatus, winning her doubles match on the first day of the tournament. Teaming up with Hailey Baptiste, the duo comfortably beat Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue.
Williams will now aim to make a winning start in singles as well. She will face her younger compatriot Peyton Stearns in the first round. Emma Raducanu also began her journey here with a win in doubles alongside Elena Rybakina. The Brit will hope to replicate the feat in singles against seventh seed Marta Kostyuk as well.
Naomi Osaka will take on Yulia Putintseva in her opener here, a player who has given her plenty of grief in the past. Ben Shelton, Gael Monfils, Holger Rune, Lorenzo Musetti and Sofia Kenin are some of the other well-known names in the mix on Tuesday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Citi DC Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 2 of the Citi DC Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Brandon Nakashima vs (WC) Ethan Quinn
Followed by: Hailey Baptiste vs (6) Sofia Kenin
Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (7) Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Mackenzie McDonald vs (4) Ben Shelton
Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Venus Williams vs Peyton Stearns
John A. Harris Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Taylor Townsend vs Tatjana Maria
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs (Q) Wu Yibing
Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs (2) Lorenzo Musetti
Followed by: Yulia Putintseva vs (WC) Naomi Osaka
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Alexandre Muller vs (3) Holger Rune
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: McCartney Kessler vs (Q) Caroline Dolehide
Followed by: (WC) Alex de Minaur/Alexei Popyrin vs Flavio Cobolli/Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Followed by: Jaume Munar vs Marcos Giron
Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (13) Alex Michelsen vs (WC) Dan Evans
Followed by: Nikola Metkic/Rajeev Ram vs Neal Skupski/John-Patrick Smith
The full schedule can be found here.
Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, DAZN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session on the Stadium and John A. Harris Grandstand will begin at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. respectively. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:
