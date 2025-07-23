Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 3: Venus Williams, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The second round of singles will be the main attraction on Day 3 of the Citi DC Open 2025. Top seed Taylor Fritz will begin his quest for the title against Aleksandar Vukic. Venus Williams will be in action alongside Hailey Baptiste for their doubles showdown. The duo will face second seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.
Frances Tiafoe, Emma Navarro and Caroline Dolehide will be among the other Americans in the fray on Wednesday. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will take on rising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in her second-round contest.
Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be among the other notable names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Citi DC Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Citi DC Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Magda Linette vs Anna Kalinskaya
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka
Followed by: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Maria Sakkari vs (2) Emma Navarro
Followed by: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (6) Frances Tiafoe
John A. Harris Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Wu Yibing vs (10) Alexei Popyrin
Followed by: (7) Alex de Minaur vs Bu Yunchaokete
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Venus Williams/Hailey Baptiste vs (2) Taylor Townsend/Zhang Shuai
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Learner Tien vs (5) Andrey Rublev
Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Victoria Mboko
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Jiri Lehecka vs (Q) Zachary Svjada
Followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs (16) Lorenzo Sonego
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Caroline Dolehide vs (4) Clara Tauson
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (12) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jaume Munar
Followed by: (9) Flavio Cobolli vs Yoshihito Nishioka
The full schedule can be found here.
Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, DAZN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session on the Stadium and John A. Harris Grandstand will begin at 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. respectively. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:
