Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 3: Venus Williams, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The second round of singles will be the main attraction on Day 3 of the Citi DC Open 2025. Top seed Taylor Fritz will begin his quest for the title against Aleksandar Vukic. Venus Williams will be in action alongside Hailey Baptiste for their doubles showdown. The duo will face second seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.

Frances Tiafoe, Emma Navarro and Caroline Dolehide will be among the other Americans in the fray on Wednesday. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will take on rising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in her second-round contest.

Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be among the other notable names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Citi DC Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 3 of the Citi DC Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Magda Linette vs Anna Kalinskaya

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka

Followed by: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Maria Sakkari vs (2) Emma Navarro

Followed by: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (6) Frances Tiafoe

John A. Harris Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Wu Yibing vs (10) Alexei Popyrin

Followed by: (7) Alex de Minaur vs Bu Yunchaokete

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Venus Williams/Hailey Baptiste vs (2) Taylor Townsend/Zhang Shuai

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Learner Tien vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Victoria Mboko

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Jiri Lehecka vs (Q) Zachary Svjada

Followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs (16) Lorenzo Sonego

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Caroline Dolehide vs (4) Clara Tauson

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (12) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jaume Munar

Followed by: (9) Flavio Cobolli vs Yoshihito Nishioka

The full schedule can be found here.

Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session on the Stadium and John A. Harris Grandstand will begin at 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. respectively. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All Courts, Day session) Start Time (Stadium, Evening session) Start Time (John A. Harris Grandstand, Evening session) USA, Canada July 23, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET July 23, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET July 23, 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET UK July 23, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST July 23, 2025, 11:00 p.m. BST July 23, 2025, 10:00 p.m. BST India July 23, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST July 24, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST July 24, 2025, 2:30 a.m. IST

