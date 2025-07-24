Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 4: Venus Williams, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 4 of the Citi DC Open 2025 will feature a mix of men's third-round matches and women's second-round matches in singles. Venus Williams, who made a victorious return after a 16-month hiatus with a win over Peyton Stearns, will look to continue her winning ways against fifth seed Magdalena Frech.

Emma Raducanu will be on double duty on Thursday, July 24. She will first take on fellow US Open champion Naomi Osaka, and then join Elena Rybakina for her doubles contest. Top seeds Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula will also take to the court for their respective matches.

Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Sofia Kenin, and Learner Tien are some of the other well-known names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Citi DC Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Citi DC Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Wu Yibing

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Naomi Osaka

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (4) Ben Shelton vs (15) Gabriel Diallo

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (9) Flavio Cobolli vs (6) Frances Tiafoe or Aleksandar Kovacevic

Followed by: (WC) Venus Williams vs (5) Magdalena Frech

John A. Harris Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Brandon Nakashima vs Cameron Norrie

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Alex de Minaur vs (11) Jiri Lehecka

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Taylor Townsend vs (6) Sofia Kenin

Followed by: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matthew Ebden/John Peers vs (3) Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Followed by: (WC) Dan Evans vs (LL) Corentin Moutet

Followed by: (12) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Learner Tien

Followed by: Guiliana Olmos/Aldila Sutjiadi vs Elena Rybakina/Emma Raducanu

Followed by: Flavio Cobolli/Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni

The full schedule can be found here.

Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch

Emma Raducanu at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time, except for Court 4, where the proceedings will begin at 12:00 noon. The evening session on the Stadium and John A. Harris Grandstand will get underway at 6:00 p.m.. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Stadium, Grandstand, John A. Harris Grandstand, Day session) Start Time (Stadium & John A. Harris Grandstand, Evening session) Start Time (Court 4) USA, Canada July 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET July 24, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET July 24, 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET UK July 24, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST July 24, 2025, 11:00 p.m. BST July 24, 2025, 5:00 p.m. BST India July 24, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST July 25, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST July 24, 2025, 9:30 p.m. IST

