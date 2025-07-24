Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 4: Venus Williams, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 4 of the Citi DC Open 2025 will feature a mix of men's third-round matches and women's second-round matches in singles. Venus Williams, who made a victorious return after a 16-month hiatus with a win over Peyton Stearns, will look to continue her winning ways against fifth seed Magdalena Frech.
Emma Raducanu will be on double duty on Thursday, July 24. She will first take on fellow US Open champion Naomi Osaka, and then join Elena Rybakina for her doubles contest. Top seeds Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula will also take to the court for their respective matches.
Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Sofia Kenin, and Learner Tien are some of the other well-known names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Citi DC Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Citi DC Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Wu Yibing
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Naomi Osaka
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (4) Ben Shelton vs (15) Gabriel Diallo
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (9) Flavio Cobolli vs (6) Frances Tiafoe or Aleksandar Kovacevic
Followed by: (WC) Venus Williams vs (5) Magdalena Frech
John A. Harris Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Brandon Nakashima vs Cameron Norrie
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Alex de Minaur vs (11) Jiri Lehecka
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Taylor Townsend vs (6) Sofia Kenin
Followed by: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matthew Ebden/John Peers vs (3) Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Followed by: (WC) Dan Evans vs (LL) Corentin Moutet
Followed by: (12) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Learner Tien
Followed by: Guiliana Olmos/Aldila Sutjiadi vs Elena Rybakina/Emma Raducanu
Followed by: Flavio Cobolli/Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni
The full schedule can be found here.
Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, DAZN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time, except for Court 4, where the proceedings will begin at 12:00 noon. The evening session on the Stadium and John A. Harris Grandstand will get underway at 6:00 p.m.. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:
