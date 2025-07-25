Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 5: Emma Raducanu, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 5 of the Citi DC Open 2025 will feature top singles players battling it out in the quarterfinals. The all-American showdown between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe is one of the must-see matches on the day. Fans will get to see Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina twice in action on Friday.
Raducanu and Rybakina will first play their respective singles matches and then team up for their doubles semifinal against Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai. Top seed Taylor Fritz will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in another interesting quarterfinal showdown.
Daniil Medvedev, Leylah Fernandez, Alex de Minaur, and Clara Tauson are other well-known names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the tournament:
Schedule for Day 5 of the Citi DC Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at noon local time: Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Maria Sakkari
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs (LL) Corentin Moutet
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (5) Magdalena Frech
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (4) Ben Shelton vs (6) Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (12) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
John A. Harris Grandstand
Starting at noon local time: (4) Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Neal Skupski/John-Patrick Smith
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Leylah Fernandez vs (Q) Taylor Townsend
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (7) Alex de Minaur vs (14) Brandon Nakashima
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Anna Kalinskaya vs (4) Clara Tauson
Grandstand
Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: (1) Asia Muhammad/Erin Routliffe vs Sofia Kenin/Caroline Dolehide
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (2) Taylor Townsend/Zhang Shuai vs Emma Raducanu/Elena Rybakina
Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, DAZN
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at noon local time, except for Grandstand, where the proceedings will begin at 4:00 p.m.. The evening session on the Stadium and John A. Harris Grandstand will begin at 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., respectively. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows: