Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: Leylah Fernandez, Alex De Minaur & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 Citi DC Open has been entertaining so far. The final day of the event will feature the men's and women's singles finals in Washington.

Ad

Anna Kalinskaya halted Emma Raducanu's brilliant run in the last four. She outfoxed the Briton in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina continued his rich vein of form in Washington. After taking out Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, he eliminated Ben Shelton in the last round.

With all to play for in Washington, it'll be interesting to see who walks away with the crown. Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and schedule for the final day of the Citi Open.

Ad

Trending

Schedule for Day 7 of the Citi DC Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at noon local time: (1) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs (3) Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Kalinskaya

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (12) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (7) Alex De Minaur

Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch

De Minaur at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:

Ad

USA – Tennis Channel

UK – Sky Sports

Canada – TSN

Africa/Asia 1 – beIN SPORTS Middle East

Latin America – ESPN International Latam

Eastern Europe – Setanta Stans

Australia – beIN Sports Australia

Belgium, Luxembourg – BeTV

China – ESPN International China

Cyprus – CYTA

Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport

Denmark – TV2 Denmark

France – Eurosport France

Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein – Sky Deutschland

Hungary – Network 4

India – Tennis TV

Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia

Japan – WOWOW

South Korea – Eclat

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

Ad

New Zealand – Tennis TV

Norway – TV2 Norway

Poland – Polsat

Portugal – Sport TV Portugal

Romania – RCS & RDS (Digisport)

Balkans – Sportklub

Spain – Telefonica / Movistar

Sweden; Finland – TV4 AB

Taiwan – Sino Catch Sportcast

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings

All matches will be played on the Stadium court on Sunday. The first match will commence at noon local time, which is the men's doubles final. The afternoon session will feature the women's singles final, followed by the men's final during the evening slot. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Stadium - Day session) Start Time (Stadium - Evening session) USA, Canada July 25, 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET July 25, 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET UK July 25, 2025, 5:00 p.m. BST July 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST India July 25, 2025, 9:30 p.m. IST July 26, 2025, 2:30 a.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More