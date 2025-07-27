Citi DC Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: Leylah Fernandez, Alex De Minaur & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 Citi DC Open has been entertaining so far. The final day of the event will feature the men's and women's singles finals in Washington.
Anna Kalinskaya halted Emma Raducanu's brilliant run in the last four. She outfoxed the Briton in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina continued his rich vein of form in Washington. After taking out Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, he eliminated Ben Shelton in the last round.
With all to play for in Washington, it'll be interesting to see who walks away with the crown. Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and schedule for the final day of the Citi Open.
Schedule for Day 7 of the Citi DC Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at noon local time: (1) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs (3) Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Kalinskaya
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (12) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (7) Alex De Minaur
Citi DC Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Citi DC Open on the following channels and sites:
USA – Tennis Channel
UK – Sky Sports
Canada – TSN
Africa/Asia 1 – beIN SPORTS Middle East
Latin America – ESPN International Latam
Eastern Europe – Setanta Stans
Australia – beIN Sports Australia
Belgium, Luxembourg – BeTV
China – ESPN International China
Cyprus – CYTA
Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport
Denmark – TV2 Denmark
France – Eurosport France
Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein – Sky Deutschland
Hungary – Network 4
India – Tennis TV
Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia
Japan – WOWOW
South Korea – Eclat
Netherlands – Ziggo Sport
New Zealand – Tennis TV
Norway – TV2 Norway
Poland – Polsat
Portugal – Sport TV Portugal
Romania – RCS & RDS (Digisport)
Balkans – Sportklub
Spain – Telefonica / Movistar
Sweden; Finland – TV4 AB
Taiwan – Sino Catch Sportcast
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Citi DC Open 2025: Match Timings
All matches will be played on the Stadium court on Sunday. The first match will commence at noon local time, which is the men's doubles final. The afternoon session will feature the women's singles final, followed by the men's final during the evening slot. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows: