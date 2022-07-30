Citi Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

US Open champion Emma Raducanu returns to action as the Citi Open, a combined ATP and WTA event, gets underway in Washington DC, USA, on August 1. While the men's event is of ATP 500 category, the women's competition is of WTA 250 level.

The Citi Open will be Raducanu's first tournament since bowing out to Caroline Garcia in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships. Having teamed up with new coach Dmitry Tursunov, the young Brit will hope for an upturn in fortunes at the Washington event, where she has been seeded second.

Jessica Pegula returns to the tournament as the top seed and the defending champion. The American won the last time the women's event was held in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the women's competition was not held as the WTA revoked its sanction of the Citi Open.

Former World No. 1s Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka have received the third and fourth seedings, respectively.

The draw also has the likes of Elise Mertens and rising star Clara Tauson. Former Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin have been awarded wildcards for this event.

The men's draw, meanwhile, is headed by World No. 8 Andrey Rublev. The Russian played two tournaments in the post-Wimbledon clay swing, reaching the semifinals in Bastad and the Round of 16 in Hamburg.

World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, seeded second in Washington, will be playing his first tournament since suffering a first-round exit from Wimbledon.

American stars Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Grigor Dimitrov, Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, and Botic van de Zandschulp round out the top eight seeds.

Andy Murray, Aslan Karatsev, Sebastian Baez, Sebastian Korda, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe, Maxime Cressy, Holger Rune, and Alex de Minaur are the other notable players in the draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Citi Open:

Citi Open WTA stream and TV schedule

Jessica Pegula is the women's singles top seed at the Citi Open

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Citi Open ATP stream and TV schedule

Andrey Rublev leads the men's singles field in Washington

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore

Iqiyi - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark)

Denmark - TV2

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Ziggo - Netherlands

Polsat - Poland

WOWOW - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Latin America

Live streaming of the ATP event will be available on TennisTV.

