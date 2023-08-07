Citi Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did women's singles champion Coco Gauff and runner-up Maria Sakkari earn?

The women's singles event at the Citi Open came to an end with Coco Gauff winning the tournament by defeating Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the final. It was the fourth singles title of the American's career and her first on the WTA 500 level.

While Gauff will remain at seventh in the WTA rankings, Sakkari's run will see her rise a spot to eighth.

Gauff entered the tournament in Washington as the third seed and won it without dropping a single set. Before beating Sakkari in the final, she triumphed over compatriot Hailey Baptiste, sixth seed Belinda Bencic and eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Coco Gauff's exploits at the Citi Open will see her earn a prize money of $120,150 while Maria Sakkari's run to the final will fetch her $74,161. Jessica Pegula and Liudmila Samsonova are the losing semifinalists and they will each pocket $43,323.

The women who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each earn $22,800 while those who were ousted in the second round will be paid $11,600. The players who lost in the first round of the Citi Open will each earn $8,320.

The competitors who lost in the second round of qualifying will each receive $6,830 while the ones who were beaten in the first qualifying round will each be paid $4,090.

Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva won the women's doubles title at the Citi Open

Former singles World No. 2 Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund won the women's doubles title at the Citi Open by beating Alexa Guarachi and Monica Niculescu 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The Russian-German pair entered the tournament unseeded and ousted the pair of Yang Zhaoxuan and Tereza Mihailikova in the opening round. They then beat top seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez to reach the semifinals. They then triumphed over sisters Lyudmyla and Nadia Kichenok before winning the final against Niculescu and Guarachi.

Zvonareva and Siegemund will receive a prize money of $40,100 for their triumph while runners-up Niculescu and Guarachi will pocket $24,300. The pairs who were eliminated in the semifinals will each receive $13,900 while those who lost in the quarterfinals will be paid $7,200. The teams who lost in the opening round of the women's doubles event in Washington will each earn $4,350.

The total prize pool for the women's competition at the Citi Open is $780,637.