Citi Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The Citi Open 2023 will start in Washington on Monday, July 31, with a number of well-known players competing in both the men's and women's events.

Men's defending champion Nick Kyrgios will not be competing this year due to injury while runner-up Yoshihito Nishioka is the 10th seed. Taylor Fritz is the top seed and will be a heavy favorite to win the ATP 500 event.

Second seed Frances Tiafoe will also have high expectations entering the tournament. This is due to his recent performances that saw him enter the Top 10 of the rankings for the very first time in his career.

The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz, and Grigor Dimitrov are all capable of having good runs in Washington, as are Andy Murray, Christopher Eubanks, and JJ Wolf.

In the women's singles event, last year's champion Liudmila Samsonova is seeded eighth this year. While she is bound to have a tough title defense, she is capable of going the distance on her day.

Jessica Pegula is the top seed and will be eager to start her US Open series strongly after a heartbreaking quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon. Second seed Caroline Garcia may not be in the best of form, but she can be a title contender when at her best.

The likes of Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Daria Kasatkina, and Elina Svitolina are all capable of having long runs in Washington.

On that note, let's take a look at how we can catch the live action of the Citi Open 2023.

Citi Open WTA stream and TV schedule

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, USA

TSN - Canada

Network4- Hungary

DigiSport - Romania

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Super Tennis - Italy

Citi Open ATP stream and TV schedule

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore

Iqiyi - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark)

Denmark - TV2

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Cosmote - Greece

Ziggo - Netherlands

Polsat - Poland

WOWOW - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Latin America

Live streaming of the ATP event will be available on TennisTV.