Citi Open 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The 54th edition of the men's tournament at the Citi Open will start on Monday, July 31.

Nick Kyrgios won the tournament in Washington in 2022 by beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the final. However, he will not be defending his title this year due to an injury.

A number of well-known players will be competing at the Citi Open, including Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz, among others. Each one of them is among the title contenders.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the ATP 500 event.

What is the Citi Open?

The Citi Open is a hard-court tournament which is a part of the US Open Series. The inaugural edition of the men's singles event took place in 1969, with Brazil's Thomaz Koch beating Arthur Ashe 7-5, 9-7, 4-6, 2-6, 6-4 in the final.

Andre Agassi is the most successful male player in the history of the tournament, with five titles to his name. Other past champions include Jimmy Connors, Andy Roddick, and Lleyton Hewitt.

Venue

The William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, USA, is the venue for the ATP 500 tournament.

Players

Taylor Fritz in action at the Citi Open

Taylor Fritz is the top seed at the ATP 500 event and will be among the favorites to win, given his recent performances. Second seed Frances Tiafoe will also be a solid title contender considering his quality of tennis.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime may not be a heavy favorite to win but will be eager to have a good run in Washington after a string of poor performances in recent months.

The likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Bublik, Sebastian Korda, and Andy Murray are all among the seeded players and will be expected to do well at the Citi Open.

Schedule

The main draw of the Citi Open will start on Monday, July 31, with the first round. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on August 4, while the semifinals will be played on August 5. The men's singles final is set to take place on August 6.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the men's tournament at the Citi Open is $2,013,940 and the men's singles champion will earn $353,455 and 500 ranking points. Here is the full prize money and ranking points breakdown for the ATP 500 tournament.

Prize Money Ranking points breakdown Champion $353,455 500 Runner-up $188,505 300 Semifinal $97,785 180 Quarterfinal $51,055 90 Round of 16 $26,905 45 Round of 32 $14,725 20 Round of 64 $7,855 0

Where to Watch?

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the ATP 500 tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.