Citing Martina Navratilova's claim, tennis insider explains why Iga Swiatek's Australian Open double bounce controversy left an 'unpleasant taste'

One of the major points of debate during the Australian Open was the “double bounce” incident during the women’s quarterfinal between Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro. Swiatek went on to win the match 6-1, 6-2 to progress to the semifinals, but the incident led to widespread debate and discussion among pundits and fans.

The contentious event came in the second set, with the scores tied at 2-2 and Navarro on a breakpoint. After a draining rally, she played a deft drop shot that Swiatek seemed to have chased down, but replays indicated that the ball had bounced twice.

Navarro appealed to the umpire and suggested that the ball had bounced twice, but no review was taken, and the decision was not changed as Swiatek snapped up the game and took the lead.

Noted journalist Jon Wertheim, in his column for Sports Illustrated, cited Martina Navratilova’s claim and said that Iga Swiatek should have deferred the point to Navarro.

“Martina Navratilova is among the many former stars who claim top players know instinctively whether a ball bounces once or twice. Even taking Świątek at her word that she was unsure if her hit was legal—note her absence of celebration after she “won” that point—why wouldn’t she defer to the opponent?

"If she concedes the point, it’s a huge sporting gesture. If she wins the match the headline is Swiatek shows integrity en route to quarterfinal win. Instead, it leaves an unpleasant taste in the mouths of many,” wrote Wertheim.

Wertheim continued that Iga Swiatek would have gained the goodwill and public sentiment had she offered the point to Navarro, especially since the Pole was playing her first Grand Slam since her one-month doping suspension.

Emma Navarro did not blame Iga Swiatek for the double-bounce controversy

Emma Navarro and Iga Swiatek shake hands after their 2025 Australian Open quarterfinal. Source: Getty

Despite the decision going against her, Emma Navarro did not blame Iga Swiatek for the incident and said that tennis needed access to a replay system - akin to football’s Video Assistant Referee (VAR) - to avoid such moments in the future. Having an instant referral system would allow players to request recheck in case of such close calls.

"I don't know if she knew or not. Ultimately, it's up to the ref to make the call. If she didn’t see it then it is what it is, I guess. It's tough to place blame on anybody," Navarro said in the post-match press conference.

She added:

"It's a tough call. I think the rules should be different. I think, for sure, we should be able to look at it afterwards and decide."

Iga Swiatek's campaign came to an end in the semifinals, after she was beaten by eventual champion Madison Keys.

