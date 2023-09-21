Clara Tauson collapses in Guangzhou, leaves court in a wheelchair after retiring

Danish tennis star Clara Tauson collapsed to the ground on Wednesday during her round of 16 matchup against Yulia Putintseva at the intensive stressful conditions of the WTA Guangzhou Open. While the match was tightly poised with both players having won a set each, the duo was all set to be separated by the penultimate third set.

Tauson won the first set quite comfortably by 6-3 and then had to battle it out against the Ukrainian in the second set which was decided by a tie-break. Putinseva got the better of Tauson in the tiebreaker but things took a different toll right after the start of the third and decider set.

Clara Tauson fell right on the ground while she was serving for a breakpoint in the very first game of the third set. The medical team gushed towards her as things looked really intimidating from the stands. Many stated the intensive weather in China as the reason behind her cramps.

Tauson could barely move and was soon rushed to a wheelchair. She started off the match in fine fashion despite going through a rough patch for the last couple of months. Her struggles with injuries continued as this marked her second retirement during a match in over a month.

How has Clara Tauson fared in the last couple of months?

Clara Tauson has not had the best of seasons so far this year fighting with several injuries from time to time. She started off the year with high hopes beginning her 2023 journey against Olga Danilovic at the WTA Lyon Open. She failed to make it out of the qualification mark but just in her second tournament, which was the Linz Open, she made it to the quarter-finals.

Having made it out of the qualification stages, Tauson played five matches in the space of just six days which proved too costly for her body leading her to some major injuries. She took her time off from the court focusing on her recovery and returned to the Roland Garros after a four-month gap.

Just when Clara Tauson started to enjoy her tennis, she got injured yet again after the Wimbledon Championships which kept her out for a month. At the Cleveland Open at the end of August, she failed to keep up with her fitness issues thereby succumbing to it yet again, and retired midway through her match against Leylah Fernandez. And now in just the space of twenty days, she has left the court in a wheelchair summing up a dark season in the career of the Dane.