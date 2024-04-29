Fans on social media were divided in their opinions regarding Daniil Medvedev's on-court behavior in his match against Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Madrid Open.

The match was an intense battle that saw creative strokeplay from the baseline and at the net. The Russian triumphed in the match 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3.

During the end of the first set, there was an instance where Medvedev asked the chair umpire to close the roof of the stadium as rain was in the air. However, the umpire responded by stating that closing the roof was not something that was in his discretion.

Medvedev sarcastically inquired if it was the 'Illuminati' who decided on the roof being closed.

Medvedev complaining to the umpire about the roof not being closed for the rain which just started: “You are fine under an umbrella, we aren’t.” Umpire: “I don’t make the decision, they do” “Who are ‘they’? The Illuminati or what?!” social media account Olly posted on X.

Expand Tweet

A fan thought it was just Medvedev's reaction as the Russian had lost a closely fought first set. The fan pinpointed this instance as being repetitive behavior by the Russian player.

"Classic Medvedev. He’s pissed off because he lost the set, so he’s trying to blame it on the umpire … as usual. I like him usually but this is annoying, and not that funny," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said Medvedev was fun to watch, especially when the Russian was losing.

"Medvedev is one of the funniest guys when losing" said a fan.

Expand Tweet

Other fans were critical of Medvedev's behavior:

"Medvedev has become the PREMADONNA of the men's tour. His behavior on court and constant complaining needs to be stopped either with a hefty fine or maybe even a lengthy suspension. Daniil biggest problem is he is not as good as he wants everyone to believe" said a fan.

However, most fans appreciated Medvedev's sense of humor on the court.

"Favorite player on tour" claimed a fan.

"I can never hate this guy" said another fan.

"Meddy I swear most entertaining dude on tour LOL" said a fan.

Medvedev is slated to play against Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16.

This is not the first time Medvedev has had a run-in with the chair umpire

2024 Australian Open - Day 15

Danill Medvedev is known to be a player who squeezes all the rules on the tennis court to extract the maximum tactical advantage for himself. This has led to the Russian having multiple arguments with chair umpires during his matches.

One such instance was observed in the Australian Open final where Medvedev squared off against Italy's Jannik Sinner. At the start of the fifth set, the Russian asked for a bathroom break. His request was declined by the chair umpire as Medvedev had already availed of the stipulated one toilet break for the match.

As per au.sports, Medvedev argued with the chair umpire and insinuated to change his clothes on the court itself.

"I'm gonna change on the court," said Medvedev to the chair umpire (via au.sports)

Most onlookers and tennis pundits thought that the requested toilet break was a ploy for Medvedev to halt Sinner's momentum in the match. Sinner won the match, resulting in his maiden Grand Slam triumph.