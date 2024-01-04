"Classic that finished past midnight" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach revisits Rafael Nadal's marathon win over Fernando Verdasco at Australian Open 2009

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert recently recounted watching Rafael Nadal's five-set semifinal victory against Fernando Verdasco at the 2009 Australian Open.

Gilbert, a former World No. 4 in singles, is one of the best coaches in tennis history. The American has offered his services to legends such as Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick. He also guided his new ward Coco Gauff to her maiden Major title glory at last year's US Open.

Brad Gilbert took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday (January 4) to look back on the experience of watching Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco trade blows at the 2009 Australian Open.

The famous coach disclosed that he sat courtside for the match, which he believed to be a classic. Gilbert also stated that Nadal's forehand was "off the charts" that day.

"I was courtside for this classic that finished past midnight... the fearhand was off the chart," Gilbert wrote on his X handle, along with a few emojis.

Rafael Nadal needed more than five hours to dispatch Fernando Verdasco during semifinal match at Australian Open 2009

Rafael Nadal took on Fernando Verdasco in one of the greatest tennis matches of all time in Melbourne 15 years ago. The Spaniard was coming into the contest fresh off his first-ever year-end World No. 1 finish in 2008.

Nadal's Australian Open campaign started on an impressive note as he reached the last four without dropping a set. Verdasco, meanwhile, was ranked 15th but was playing some scintillating tennis himself during the fortnight Down Under. He beat World No. 4 Andy Murray and 2008 Melbourne runner-up Jo-Wilfred Tsonga back-to-back to book a semifinal clash with his compatriot.

What followed was a match for the ages. Both left-handed players struck their forehands with immense top spin and pace to produce some thrilling rallies from the baseline. Although Verdasco got on the scoreboard first by winning the opening set, the then-World No. 1 soon turned the tide by winning the next two.

The Spanish bull retrieves a ball at the 2009 Australian Open

Verdasco, however, refused to go down without a fight, taking the fourth set with a stunning display in the tiebreaker. Not to be deterred, the Spaniard showed razor-sharp focus in the decider to survive his countryman's onslaught. Verdasco finally blinked while serving match point down at 4-5, hitting a double fault to bring a close to the contest.

Nadal fell on his back in signature style after winning the match 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-7(1), 6-4 in five hours and 11 minutes. He would then beat his arch-rival Roger Federer against all odds in the Australian Open final to win his maiden hardcourt Major title.

