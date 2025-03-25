"Classless";"How can that even be insinuated as rude?" - Fans divided on Alex de Minaur's camera message after Miami Open 3R win over Joao Fonseca

Fans reacted to Alex de Minaur's camera message after his win over Joao Fonseca at the ongoing Miami Open. The Aussie came back from a set down to defeat the Brazilian 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 and book his place in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event for the second straight year.

De Minaur faced Fonseca at the Stadium Court that had a lot of spectators who were fiercely cheering the Brazilian on. After the win, the Aussie had a hilarious message when he signed the camera, writing "Rio Open".

Many fans reacted to the Aussie's gesture, with one stating that his message was accurate.

"The place is packed full of Brazilians going nuts, calling it the Rio Open is quite accurate. How can that even be insinuated as rude," the fan stated.

One Brazilian defended Alex de Minaur's action, stating that he was "harassed" the whole match.

"Brazil here. He was harassed the whole game. Gave the crowd an answer (a correct one). What goes around, comes around. Huge game from both players. Move on," the fan said.

"Brazilian tennis fans. Worst ever? All signs point to yes," another fan said.

However, there were also some fans who criticized De Minaur on his actions, with one fan saying:

"Classless."

"Disgusting," another fan said.

"Enjoyed the battle" - Alex de Minaur on his match against Joao Fonseca

Alex de Minaur in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

After the match, Alex de Minaur said that the atmosphere in his match against Fonseca was the loudest he experienced. The Aussie also said that he enjoyed the match

"Only spreading love out here!!! Possibly the loudest atmospheres I’ve ever played in and enjoyed the battle. Just out here giving props to the amazing support Joao has here in Miami. Goodnight everyone," he wrote on X.

After triumphing over Fonseca, De Minaur will next face 29th seed Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round of the Miami Open. The Italian booked his place in the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 event after beating Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-4.

De Minaur and Berrettini will lock horns for the fourth time, with the Italian currently leading 2-1 in the head-to-head between the two. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either third seed Taylor Fritz or Adam Walton in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. De Minaur will reach the last eight of the Masters 1000 tournament for the very first time in his career if he comes out on top.

