Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared a post that highlighted Rickie Fowler’s emotional message to Wyndham Clark on the 18th green at the US Open.

Fowler, who was in contention for his first major title, congratulated Clark and said his late mother would have been proud of him.

The American golfer had a chance to end his long drought at the majors as he entered the final round tied for the lead with Clark. However, he struggled with his iron play and putting on Sunday, shooting a 75 that dropped him to a tie for fifth at five under.

Clark, on the other hand, held his nerve and fired an even-par 70 to claim his maiden major victory by one stroke over Rory McIlroy.

Fowler did not let his disappointment show as he hugged Clark on the final green and whispered some words of encouragement. Clark lost his mother to breast cancer in 2013 and has dedicated his recent wins to her memory.

Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams and is an avid golf fan, took to Instagram on Monday, June 19, to share a post by ZireGolf.

“Classy @rickiefowler," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

The US Open was held at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15 to 18. The tournament featured some of the best players in the world, including Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka.

Ohanian has earlier shared some videos of himself playing golf with Williams and their daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian excited after purchasing Los Angeles-based TGL team

North Carolina Courage v Angel City FC

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit, are thrilled to own a TGL team based in Los Angeles.

TGL is a new golf league that aims to transform the sport with technology. It is co-created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, along with a group of tech experts. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, together with Venus Williams, are the proud owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club.

The league will start in January 2024, with matches taking place every Monday night. There will be 15 matches in the regular season, with each match having 18 holes on a virtual golf course. The best teams will qualify for the playoffs, leading to an exciting championship match.

Ohanian shared his enthusiasm for owning the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) on social media.

“The idea of a team format that would have all the banter, all the camaraderie, all the trash talking that we love in team sports applied to golf. A two-hour slot where you’re going to watch the best golfers in the world play against each other in a very engaging format,” Alexis Ohanian wrote.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes