Mardy Fish thinks physical strength does not equal mental strength, cites Tyson Fury's example 

In a recent interview with Goldman Sachs, former World No. 7 Mardy Fish stated that irrespective of how physically strong one is, he or she can face mental stress and anxiety. He cited the example of British professional boxer Tyson Fury who is perceived as a "tough guy", but battled "depression" and even had "suicidal thoughts" during his life.

The debate around mental health sparked up in tennis after former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka decided to boycott the media at the 2021 French Open. When the authorities refused to hear her request, the Japanese star withdrew from the Grand Slam and later didn't even feature at the Wimbledon Championships 2021, citing her mental health issues.

Mardy Fish has also been quite vocal about issues related to mental health. The Netflix documentary 'Untold: Breaking Point' is based on his battle with mental stress.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Netflix's New Documentary 'Breaking Point' Detailing Mardy Fish's Rise In American Tennis Along With His Mental Health Battle is a Fascinating Watch barstoolsports.com/blog/3383047/n… Netflix's New Documentary 'Breaking Point' Detailing Mardy Fish's Rise In American Tennis Along With His Mental Health Battle is a Fascinating Watch barstoolsports.com/blog/3383047/n… https://t.co/PNCNnHeY1L

In the interview, Mardy Fish referred to two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and how depression and anxiety have affected a physically strong individual like him. The former American player argued that physical fitness is not equivalent to mental fitness.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder at a boxing event

"We saw recently Tyson Fury. He’s the heavyweight champion who just retained the belt, he came out with his issues of depression and suicidal thoughts, things like that," said Fish in the interview.

“Clearly, that guy is tough, so it’s not about how physically tough you are. Everyone deals with stress and anxiety in their own world," he added.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury 6 years ago today I beat Klitschko & became unified heavyweight champion.



But soon after I came down with mental health struggle. Nobody is ever safe from mental health. I continue to battle on a daily basis.



To anyone struggling, never give up. Keep fighting. God bless you x 6 years ago today I beat Klitschko & became unified heavyweight champion.But soon after I came down with mental health struggle. Nobody is ever safe from mental health. I continue to battle on a daily basis.To anyone struggling, never give up. Keep fighting. God bless you x https://t.co/a36mrfNm1x

In November 2021, Tyson Fury admitted that he still struggles with mental health issues on a daily basis and claimed that no one is ever safe from such issues. Often known as the 'Gypsy King', the 33-year-old has been an alcoholic and drug addict in the past but overcame these obstacles to become one of the most successful boxers of all time.

Mardy Fish recollects the memories of his fight against mental stress

In the same interview, Mardy Fish recalled when he first experienced mental stress. This was when he faced Roger Federer in the finals of the 2010 Cincinnati Masters after reaching the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships earlier that year.

Fish stated that despite getting good results on tour that season, he was experiencing some "uncomfortable feelings", which he believes was the beginning of his mental health issues.

“I got to Wimbledon, made the fourth round there and I was thinking what are these uncomfortable feelings and that’s where it started. I played Roger that summer. I actually played fairly well and had some great results," said Fish.

Mardy Fish in action at the US Open 2021

However, the American remarked that at that time, he didn't know much about mental health and anxiety.

"A quarterfinal at a Masters 1000 event, reached many fourth rounds of Slams and things like that. Tennis was fine. At that time I didn’t know what mental health was and I didn’t know what anxiety was, I didn’t know what panic and depression were honestly," concluded the former World No. 7.

