Cleveland 2022: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Tennis in the Land

The second edition of the Tennis in the Land tournament will commence in Cleveland, USA, on Monday, August 22. It is one of the final two US Open warm-up tournaments for women, with the other being the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby being held the same week.

Like last year, no top-10 players will compete in Cleveland, but we do have a few well-known names in the women's singles tournament.

These include Barbora Krejcikova, Alize Cornet, Caroline Garcia, Sofia Kenin and Elise Mertens, to name a few. The tournament promises to be an exciting one and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

What is Tennis in the Land?

Tennis in the Land is a WTA 250 tournament that takes place in Cleveland, Ohio. The competition first started in 2021, with Daria Kasatkina and Anett Kontaveit being the top two seeds.

The Russian reached the quarterfinals before losing to sixth seed Magda Linette. Kontaveit, on the other hand, went all the way to the final, where she beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(5), 6-4 to win the tournament.

Venue

Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, is the venue for the WTA 250 tournament.

Players

Last year's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is the top seed for the Tennis in the Land event this season while World No. 26 Martina Trevisan is seeded second. The likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova, Elise Mertens, Caroline Garcia, and Alize Cornet are also competing in Cleveland.

Krejcikova will be keen to win her maiden singles title this year after what has been a troubling past few months for her following an elbow injury. The Czech has a fair chance of doing so but the likes of Alexandrova, Garcia, Mertens and Cornet are also capable of challenging for the title.

Schedule

The draw for the Tennis in the Land tournament has been released and the first-round matches start on August 22. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and final are scheduled for August 25, 26 and 27, respectively.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for this year's Tennis in the Land event is $251,750. The winner will walk away with a cash prize of $31,000 along with 280 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $31,000 280 Runner-up $18,037 180 Semifinalists $10,100 110 Quarterfinalists $5,800 60 Round of 16 $3,675 30 Round of 32 $2,2,675 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: The competition will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the tournament live on TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee