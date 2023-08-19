Cleveland 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Tennis in the Land

The third edition of the Tennis in the Land will start on Sunday, August 20, and will be the last WTA event before the US Open.

There are a few popular names competing in the tournament in Cleveland, most notably Venus Williams.

Defending champion Liudmila Samsonova will not compete so we are bound to see a third different winner at the tournament. Caroline Garcia, Barbora Krejcikova and Veronika Kudermetova are among the title contenders in Cleveland.

What is Tennis in the Land?

The Tennis in the Land is a women's tennis tournament that takes place in Cleveland, Ohio, just before the US Open.

The inaugural edition took place in 2021, with Anett Kontaveit winning it by beating Irina-Camelia Begu in the final. Samsonova won the WTA 250 event last year.

Venue

Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, will be the venue for Tennis in the Land 2023. It has a seating capacity of 4,100, which can go up to 5,000 with temporary floor seating.

Players

Barbora Krejcikova will be among the favorites to win Tennis in the Land 2023

Caroline Garcia is the top seed at the WTA 250 tournament and will look to have a good run in Cleveland after a forgettable title defense in Cincinnati that saw her bow out in the second round.

Second seed Barbora Krejcikova is a heavy favorite alongside Veronika Kudermetova. The likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anhelina Kalinina are also among the title contenders. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Mayar Sherif and Anna Blinkova complete the list of seeded players.

Venus Williams produced some good tennis in Cincinnati and will be eager to make a deep run in Cleveland before the US Open.

Schedule

The main draw action is set to commence on Sunday, August 20, with the first-round matches. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for August 24 and 25, with the final taking place on Saturday, August 26.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the tournament is $271,363 and the women's singles champion will take home a cheque of $33,200 and 280 ranking points. Here is the full prize money breakdown:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $33,200 280 Runner-up $19,750 180 Semifinal $11,000 110 Quarterfinal $6,200 60 Round of 32 $4,100 30 Round of 16 $2,385 1

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch Tennis in the Land 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

