Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz's thrilling clash at the 2023 Citi Open was disrupted by environmental activists who were protesting the funding of fossil fuels before being forcibly removed by security.

On Friday, August 4, top seed Fritz took on Murray for a spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event. The American secured a 6-7,(2), 6-3, 6-4 victory over the former World No. 1 after fighting back from a 0-40 deficit in the final game.

Their already exhilarating clash took a dramatic turn in the second set when climate protestors from several organizations made their presence known. Wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the words, "End Fossil Fuels" and "Climate Defiance," the protestors held up a banner reading:

"Citi: Stop funding fossil fuels."

The protestors also chanted their opposition to Citi, the title partner of the event, due to their apparent funding of fossil fuels.

“Stop funding fossil fuels, Citi stop now!” they shouted.

Another protestor made his way closer to the court, disrupting proceedings further by throwing oversized tennis balls onto the court. He then unfurled a banner reading:

"Business as usual is a climate disaster."

Ford Fischer @FordFischer BREAKING VIDEO: Just now here at Mubadala Citi DC Open 2023 International Tennis Match, @ClimateDefiance, @ScientistRebel1, @ThirdActOrg enviro activists interrupt the match by unfurling banners, chanting, and throwing large tennis balls onto the court to demand the end of oil. pic.twitter.com/ARygYP6TxT

Security was quick to react to the disruption, forcibly confiscating the protestors' banner and removing them from the stadium. The other protestor suffered the same fate. Their removal was met with cheers from the other spectators as it allowed for play to resume.

In another section, a bystander attempted to do the same. 2. Security confronted activists holding banners and chanting through the Tennis match, apparently physically pulling it out of their hands and forcing them off the bleachers.In another section, a bystander attempted to do the same. pic.twitter.com/GgJ5UKPoSP

Jay, the protestor responsible for throwing the large ball onto the court was detained and questioned by the authorities. Speaking to the media after his release, he divulged the reasoning behind disrupting the Citi Open contest.

“Lifting up our voice, our First Amendment rights in a space where they may have been trying to play a tennis game, but we don’t have time to go conventional routes anymore when we’re seeing the hottest summer on record, by far, breaking 100,000 year records, we’re scared as hell," he told News2Share.

Taylor Fritz advances to Citi Open SF after win over Jordan Thompson

Due to rain interruption on Thursday, August 3, Taylor Fritz's fourth-round clash with Andy Murray was pushed to Friday, causing him to pull double duty. Following his win over Murray, Fritz took on Jordan Thompson for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Citi Open.

The American put on a dominant display to defeat Thomspon and extend his winning streak to seven matches. The World No. 9 was clinical in his performance, fending off two break points and converting three of his four break point opportunities to secure a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Fritz will be up against Tallon Griekspoor for the opportunity to reach his second consecutive final on Saturday. Should Fritz emerge victorious against Griekspoor, he will leap past Casper Ruud to claim the eighth spot in the race to the ATP Finals.