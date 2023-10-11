Australian Open director Craig Tiley's claims about Rafael Nadal's expected return to action have been questioned by journalist Stuart Fraser.

Nadal has not played a single match since the second-round defeat at Australian Open in January this year. He strained his hip muscles during the match against Mackenzie McDonald and has remained on the sidelines since then.

Recently, the Spaniard has began his on-court training for the 2024 season, which will potentially be his last as a professional. He mentioned the same in a press conference while annoucing his withdrawal from this year's French Open.

"My intention is that next year be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me. If you're not happy, it ends up affecting your personal life," he said.

More recently, Australian Open boss Tiley confirmed that Nadal will make his comeback in Melbourne next year.

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about. That's awesome," Tiley told 9News.

However, Stuart Fraser has raised eyebrows over the Happy Slam boss' case and suggested it was a marketing strategy to sell tickets. In a tweet he wrote:

"It must be that time of year again when the Australian Open tickets are going on sale..."

Fraser posted screengrabs of news headlines from the past that screamed similar claims with respect to Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray, none of which materialized by the time the tournament rolled out.

Rafael Nadal's "dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australian Open"

Rafael Nadal holds the 2022 Men's Australian Open trophy.

Rafael Nadal revealed in a recent interview that he won't be chasing Grand Slam titles when he returns to the tennis court once again.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" he said. (via Movistar Plus+)

The 22-time Grand Slam champion weighed in on being realistic about his chances at the age of 37, saying:

"I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away. And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly."

Since turning pro in 2001, the 37-year-old has won the French Open 14 times, the US Open four times, and Wimbledon and the Australian Open twice.

