"You think you’re some Slam stalwart" - Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios for mockingly comparing Australian Open men's bottom quarter to ATP 250

Nick Kyrgios continues to break the internet for his controversial comments. The Australian mockingly compared the Australian Open men's bottom quarter to ATP 250 as several tennis fans slammed him for the disrespectful remarks.

Kyrgios failed to take part in the Grand Slam Down Under owing to a knee injury. Even without participating, the World No. 21 has not failed to become a talking point in the tournament and has well and truly got the fans talking on Friday.

The Aussie took to Twitter to tauntingly equate the bottom quarter players, including Andy Murray, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Roberto Bautista Agut, with ATP 250 tennis.

"Nice little 250 going on," he said, replying to a tweet about the list of players making it to the bottom quarter.

In light of the statement, several fans marked their annoyance with the 27-year-old. One fan compared Kyrgios to Andy Murray, who is part of the bottom quarter players, and reflected on the superiority of the latter as they went on to term the former a "clown."

"Clown like always," the tweet read.

Kyrgios was once again compared to Murray by another fan. They went on to thoroughly disparage the Australian No. 1 by stating:

"Murray has more talent in his metal hip than you [Kyrgios] will ever have"

Roksanche @Roksanche @NickKyrgios @jamesgraysport Murray has more talent in his metal hip than you will ever have @NickKyrgios @jamesgraysport Murray has more talent in his metal hip than you will ever have

Another fan questioned the Aussie on whether he thinks of himself as "some Slam stalwart."

"You make two quarterfinals in a year and you think you’re some Slam stalwart," they wrote.

One user went on to mock Kyrgios for his rather easy journey to the Wimbledon final last year as they wrote:

"Says the guy who beat Nakashima Garin and w/o to reach Wimby final"

mando n @mandonesh1 @NickKyrgios @jamesgraysport Says the guy who beat Nakashima Garin and w/o to reach Wimby final 🤣🤣🤣 @NickKyrgios @jamesgraysport Says the guy who beat Nakashima Garin and w/o to reach Wimby final 🤣🤣🤣

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Paul @PaulDLC88



Yeah, a 3 x slam champion, 2 x Olympic champion, former world no 1.... and then we have you....The disrepect oozes out of you. Utterly repugnant.

Like you Wimbledon run to the final LOL

Nick Kyrgios apologizes to fans for not "knocking on the doors" of a Grand Slam yet again after Australian Open exit

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open Previews

Nick Kyrgios apologized to fans for having disappointed them yet again after the player's chances of winning his first ever Grand Slam title took a huge blow owing to the withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open.

The 27-year-old took to social media on Thursday to reflect on his decision to withdraw from the Melbourne-based tournament.

"as the emotions have settled…. I just want to thank everyone who has sent their positive energy my way but also apologise to all my fans who wanted me to knock on the door of a slam again…. never easy sitting and watching…. the journey continues," he wrote in his Instagram post.

Nick Kyrgios was set to face World No. 97 Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday, January 17. He announced his retirement from the tournament a day before his match.

