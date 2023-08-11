Serena Williams has lent her voice to 'Copa 71,' the upcoming movie about the 1971 women's football World Cup she is also co-producing alongside her sister Venus Williams.

William's sister Isha Price is also listed as an executive producer on the film, as are USWNT star Alex Morgan and BAFTA winner Alex Holmes, among others.

'Copa 71' tells the story of the "rogue" women's World Cup organized by the Federation of Independent European Female Football (FIEFF) in Mexico, which took place 20 years before the official inaugural edition of the tournament organized by FIFA (Fédération Internationale de football association).

The documentary is produced by Westbrook Studios, the same production house behind 'King Richard' -- the biopic based on Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard that opened to critical acclaim in 2021. Also involved in the production of the film are Dogwoof and New Black Films.

'Copa 71' is directed by James Erskine and Rachel Ramsay, and written by the duo along with Victoria Gregory. A new promotional video for the movie was released on Thursday, which the 23-time Grand Slam champion shared on her social media.

"Meet football’s unsung heroes. Witnessed by record crowds but written out of sports history, uncover the extraordinary true life story of #Copa71," Williams captioned the post.

Parts of the clip are narrated by Serena Williams herself, who had previously stated that she wanted to bring the event to light to showcase a "magical story" that had been buried in history for too long.

“'Copa 71' tells the story of one of the most inspirational and significant moments in women’s sports history,” Serena Williams said. “It’s an honor to partner with my sisters and Westbrook Studios to help bring this magical story to light, which has been buried for far too long.”

"I couldn't believe this incredible story was erased from our history books" - Serena Williams' sister Venus

Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams also chimed in, echoing her statements about the unfortunate erasure of the 1971 World Cup from history. The seven-time Grand Slam champion further stated that she hoped to empower female athletes and give voice to women everywhere through the movie.

“When I heard about the 1971 Women’s World Cup, I couldn’t believe this incredible story was erased from our history books. I’m excited to team with my sisters and Westbrook Studios to help elevate and empower fellow female athletes and their accomplishments, and to make sure these women have their voices heard through this inspiring documentary,” Venus Williams said.

The documentary has been picked to have its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, where it will be shown on the opening night.

