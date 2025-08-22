Coco Gauff & 2 more Americans in Top 10 highest-earning tennis players of 2025; Ben Shelton & Jessica Pegula miss out

Coco Gauff features prominently in the list of the top 10 highest-earning tennis players of 2025. Other Americans to make the cut include ATP stars Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Ben Shelton and Jessica Pegula though, aren't on the list.

On Friday, August 22, Forbes published an article titled 'The World's Highest-Paid Tennis Players 2025'. The top two spots were occupied by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, with the Spaniard at the summit, having earned $48.3 million, including $35 million from his off-court deals and sponsorships.

Two-time singles Major champion and current WTA No. 3 Coco Gauff is third on the list with $37.2 million, inclusive of her $25 million off-court earnings. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe find themselves at eighth and ninth spots respectively, with $15.6 million and $15.2 million respectively.

However, there's no place on the list for Ben Shelton and Jessica Pegula. Shelton, who recently became a Masters 1000 champion for the first time with his title triumph at the National Bank Open in Toronto, is at a career-high ranking of World No. 6. Pegula has so far won three WTA Tour-level titles this season and sits just one spot behind Gauff in the women's singles rankings.

Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz and other American stars currently in New York for US Open 2025

Coco Gauff during a practice session at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 US Open, American women's tennis stars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are set to begin their singles campaigns against Ajla Tomljanovic and Mayar Sherif respectively. Meanwhile, ATP stars Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are slated to kickstart their respective men's singles campaigns against Emilio Nava and Yoshihito Nishioka. Ben Shelton is still waiting to find out his first-round opponent, which will either be a qualifier or a lucky loser.

Pegula, Fritz, Tiafoe and Shelton all took part in the controversially revamped mixed doubles competition at the hardcourt Major, with Pegula reaching the semifinals partnering Jack Draper. Gauff though, chose to skip the mixed doubles event. The 21-year-old, whose form since her Roland Garros title triumph has been concerning, made a significant change in her camp in the buildup to the US Open.

Gauff decided to bring an end to her collaboration with coach Matt Daly, and has roped in biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan to replace him. MacMillan's inputs could prove key for the WTA No. 3 in terms of improving her first and second serves, which have both contributed to her slip-ups across recent tournaments.

