Coco Gauff announces she's left Roger Federer's management firm: Here's why

Coco Gauff has made a big change in her career, as the 21-year-old announced her decision to split with Team8 Management and launch her own management firm. The Team8 Management was co-owned by 20-time Major champion Roger Federer and his agent Tony Godsick, who founded the organisation in 2013.

Gauff has decided to start her own management firm, known as Coco Gauff Enterprises. The World No. 3 will be launching her company under the banner of the reputable firm WME (William Morris Endeavor), which owns IMG (International Management Group). WME already has an impressive roster when it comes to representing tennis players such as Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and others.

While announcing the change, Gauff emphasized that she did not want her impact on society to be limited only to the tennis court, but spread to the fields of business and philanthropy. She also thanked her previous management team for their support and stated that they parted on amicable terms.

"Today I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Coco Gauff Enterprises, a venture that reflects my passion for making an impact- not just in tennis, but in business, philanthropy, and beyond...Taking this big step forward also means closing the incredible chapter I have shared with Team8. I'll always be grateful for everything they've done for me and my family, and I know I'll look back on that time with deep appreciation and fond memories," said Gauff through her Instagram post.

Gauff acknowledged the support of WME in her announcement and thanked them for putting their considerable resources behind her. She stated that she was excited about a new beginning and performing well on court, which is still her foremost priority as of now.

"Coco Gauff Enterprises will be represented and supported by WME, a team with the vision and resources to help me explore all the opportunities ahead..As always, tennis will continue to be my main priority." added Gauff

Coco Gauff has yet to win a title in 2025

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

On court, Coco Gauff's performances so far in 2025 have been underwhelming. The pre-season predictions by analysts and pundits had her one of the top contenders for the biggest events of the season. She started well, as she helped Team USA clinch the United Cup, winning all five singles matches.

However, since then, the American player's form has taken a dip, as he lost against Paula Badosa in the last eight at the Australian Open. In the four WTA 1000 events held so far, the American has had two opening-round exits at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. The American then had consecutive fourth-round exits at both Indian Wells and Miami.

Gauff lost to the likes of Marta Kostyuk, McCartney Kessler, Belinda Bencic, and Magda Linette at these events, all players who are ranked below the American and against whom she was expected to win. Notably, her tendency to make double faults and make numerous unforced errors on her forehand has caused her to concede matches to lower-ranked opponents.

Gauff is expected to perform better during the clay season, as she has her best win rate (72 percent) on the surface, including a title at the 2022 Emilia Romagna Open.

