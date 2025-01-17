Coco Gauff apologizes for 'TMI' bathroom video with Australian Open 2025 outfit

Coco Gauff has been playing some really solid tennis at the 2025 Australian Open, securing a spot in the 4th round of the event. The talk of the event has been her outfit almost as much as her tennis.

The outfit caught the attention of many due to its rather unique design, and she was asked about it following the win over Leylah Fernandez in the third round. Earlier, the American had posted a video demonstrating how difficult it was to go to the bathroom in the outfit, even lamenting difficulties she had getting into it in the first place.

At her on-court interview on Friday, Gauff insisted that the dress was very comfortable, at the same time apologizing for giving out too much information beforehand.

"It's definitely comfortable. A lot of people were wondering how I use the bathroom in it, so I posted a video on my Instagram story, not actually demonstrating. Okay, that was TMI. I'm sorry, guys," Coco Gauff said.

On a more serious note, the World No. 3 spoke about the process of how kits end up being used, admitting that she does give her ideas and then the New Balance designers implement them.

"The designers at New Balance are incredible. Every year, we do this thing called a vision meeting where we basically put together all the ideas I want, and they create a design out of it. I just love that they're able to put my interests into my outfits. Everybody knows I love fashion, so I try to bring on-court fashion."

"It's definitely New Balance. They have great designers. They've always believed in me. I've always been able to get custom kits. It is comfortable," Coco Gauff said.

What next for Coco Gauff at Australian Open?

While talks about kits and outfits and fashion are somewhat interesting, the tennis side of all of that is far more important. Performance is always paramount for Gauff, as she would express in the interview, and she really put forward an amazing performance on Friday.

Leylah Fernandez is not an easy player to beat, but Gauff was able to do it in straight sets without too many problems. The American's been really solid so far at the Australian Open, never facing any issues, though that will be tested in the next round against Belinda Bencic.

The Swiss veteran, who got past Naomi Osaka in the third round, has wowed with her level after returning from maternity leave, and Gauff will have to be really solid in this one.

