Coco Gauff applauds Ben Shelton's "unreal" effort after American tennis star makes Australian Open 2023 QF

Coco Gauff was all praise for her compatriot and rising tennis star Ben Shelton, as the American made it to his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2023 Australian Open.

Ben Shelton, who is traveling outside of the United States for the first time in his life to participate in his second Grand Slam main draw, impressed the global audience by edging past his countryman JJ Wolf in a five-setter 6(5)-7, 6-2, 6(4)-7, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the fourth round of the tournament. The 20-year-old previously dismissed Alexei Popyrin, Nicolas Jarry and Zhizhen Zhang on his way to the final eight.

On the other hand, although Coco Gauff remains in contention for the women’s doubles Australian Open title alongside Jessica Pegula, she was unable to progress to the singles quarterfinals as she fell short against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

The 18-year-old was, however, ecstatic about Ben Shelton’s tremendous effort and applauded him for his win.

"Unreal, Ben Shelton," Coco Gauff wrote on her Instagram.

"Keep poppin aces," the quarterfinalist responded.

"We all just push each other and root for each other" - Coco Gauff on camaraderie with American tennis squad, including Ben Shelton

Coco Gauff recently gushed about her camaraderie with American tennis players. US tennis witnessed a great start to the 2023 season with the country's team winning the United Cup, Gauff winning the ASB Classic and Sebastian Korda earning a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International 1.

Similarly, at the Australian Open, players from the US scored great wins in the initial rounds of the tournament.

Speaking about the rise of American tennis, the 2022 French Open finalist suggested that the contingent was responsible for bringing out the best in each other. She also stated that the men's side, which was initially falling behind, had caught up to with the women and were aiming for the finish line.

"I definitely think on the men's side they're thriving really," the teenager added, "I'm just excited. I think on the women's side, we're always like the guys need to catch up, you guys need to put in your work. I think they're here. I'm hoping that, you know, eventually, hopefully soon, we'll have our slam champion on the men's side."

"I'm going to be around these people hopefully for a long time, so I think that we all just push each other and root for each other," she said, "I think it really comes from, not the women, but the same dynamic, where everybody is doing well, so it makes you want to do well."

As it stands, Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton are the quarterfinalists of the Australian Open on the men's side. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula remains the sole contender from the US to make the final eight on the women's side.

