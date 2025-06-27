Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka bury the hatchet days after controversial comments, tell fans to do the same after sensational Wimbledon patch-up

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka have produced the most sensational of reconciliations in the buildup to the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The American and the Belarusian's relations have been quite friendly over the years. However, certain comments from Sabalenka after her loss to Gauff in this year's French Open final risked jeopardizing it all.

In the aftermath of her Roland Garros heartbreak, Sabalenka controversially claimed the result boiled down to her own errors. The Belarusian also bizarrely suggested that Iga Swiatek, who she defeated in the semis, would have triumphed over Gauff had she reached the final. The American though, refuted the reigning World No. 1's remarks, citing her straight-set victory against the Pole in the last four of the 2025 Madrid Open.

On Friday, June 27, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka put all the speculation surrounding their bond to bed as they danced together during a break in their practice session at Wimbledon, with the moment later making its way to social media. They also made a TikTok of themselves, playfully asking fans if they'd missed the pair. Watch the videos below:

Gauff also put out an update that confirmed the patch-up in ties between her and Sabalenka. The American also went on to urge tennis fans to stop taking sides and get along.

"The olive branch was extended and accepted! We're good so you guys should be too"

The reconciliation between the two top-ranked women's singles tennis players right now at Wimbledon isn't the first instance of the 'olive branch' being extended.

Aryna Sabalenka admitted she was wrong to say what she did about Coco Gauff after American's French Open 2025 title triumph; American confirmed receiving apology

Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)

Days after failing to deal with Coco Gauff on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Aryna Sabalenka made a brutally honest admission about her lack of professionalism over the remarks she made on the American. Speaking to Eurosport Germany, the three-time Major champion also claimed she'd apologized to Gauff, saying:

"That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then. You know, we all make mistakes. I'm just a human being who's still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. But what I also want to say is that I wrote to Coco afterward -- not immediately, but recently."

Later, Coco Gauff confirmed that the reigning No. 1 had indeed sent her multiple apologetic text messages. The American maturely defended Aryna Sabalenka amid the fierce criticism the Belarusian faced for her comments.

