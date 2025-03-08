Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka were recently seen engaging in creating a tennis tournament of their own. Both the players are currently gearing up for the BNP Paribas Open.

Gauff and Sabalenka were recently seen in a quick interview with the Broadcast Boys, where they were seen talking about their own3 tennis tournaments. They were asked about building their own tennis paradise and their own tournament. From questions like starting from where their tournament would take place to the prize money to what will be the color of the court, they discussed it all.

The video of this interview was shared on Instagram, where the discussion started from talking about the venue, to which Sabalenka chose Greece and Athens for her tournament while Gauff chose Atlanta. Following this, they were asked about which interviewer is watching them play during their tournament, and in this, Gauff chose Zendaya, whereas Sabalenka said:

"I only need my team and my boyfriend."

The third question was about who would be hosting or making a song for their tournament, and the World No. 1 chose Teddy Swim. On the other hand, Gauff went for Childish Gambino. When it came to the color of the court, the Belarusian athlete chose purple and pink, and the 20-year-old said:

"Purple and black, cause I feel like that's out there. I dont know, a little raunchy so," said Gauff.

Talking about the grand prize of their tournaments, choosing a whopping amount of 8 billion, Aryna Sabalenka said:

"Couple Billions. Well, let's say $8B. Why not?"

However, Gauff, on the other hand, picked 10 million, and following this, the interviewer told her the amount Sabalenka chose, to which Gauff said while laughing:

"Oh, I was being realistic here."

After these questions, the two chose the names of their tournaments and the number of rounds they would be keeping in it, and along with this, they also discussed if they would keep doubles in their tennis paradise. Here is the full video:

Coco Gauff opened up about her recent struggles ahead of Indian Wells 2025 campaign

American tennis player, Coco Gauff- Source: Getty

Coco Gauff had a decent start to the 2025 season as she helped USA win the United Cup, where she was the MVP. The American followed this up with a run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Gauff, however, had a disastrous set of results in the Middle East, losing her opening match at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Currently, she is gearing up to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and speaking in her pre-tournament press conference, she opened up about everybody talking about her recent form. Making her position clear about her form, Coco Gauff said:

"Yeah, for me, I don't know, everybody makes a bigger deal than what it is… I lost two matches. I'll lose more matches back to back, it's going to happen. Everyone is, like, oh, she's sinking. Okay, we've been through this. I'll pick it back up. To me, for me I guess it feels like a month but it's just two tournaments, and at this calendar I have so many other opportunities, and I can't win every match.

Coco Gauff will next be seen on the court on March 8, competing in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open against Moyuka Uchijima.

