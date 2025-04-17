Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and others' glowing players' party pictures in Stuttgart emerge

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula were among the headliners making waves at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix players' party. The camera captured some of the biggest names in women's tennis ditching their tennis wear for stylish smart-casual attire as they walked the red carpet before the Stuttgart tournament.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart is one of the featured WTA 500 tournaments on the tour calendar. Taking place this year between April 14 and 21, the event serves as the kick-off for the European clay swing, inviting the best players to contest one of the rarest prizes in tennis—a new Porsche.

The players' party, historically thrown just prior to the tournament, gave fans a glimpse of their beloved players outside the competitive limelight. In the photos, Coco Gauff was styled in a chic outfit with a blue shirt and white top, and her American countrywoman Jessica Pegula was styled in all-black.

Germany's own Eva Lys also shone on the red carpet, proudly serving the host nation. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the evening, though, was from World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who wore a new blonde haircut for her first appearance. Russian teen Mirra Andreeva was also part of the fashion-conscious crowd.

These photos were originally uploaded on Reddit and Instagram:

A look at Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula's upcoming 2R match

In Picture: Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka during the 2024 WTA Finals (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff is set for her fourth outing at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. As the tournament’s fourth seed, she has earned a direct entry into the second round, where she is scheduled to face Germany's Ella Seidel on April 17. The victor from that clash will meet either Jule Niemeier or fifth seed Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has returned to Stuttgart for her fifth appearance. The top seed also received a first-round bye and will begin her campaign against Anastasia Potapova. This marks their second meeting at the tournament, with Sabalenka having defeated Potapova in the 2023 semifinals. Whoever advances from this matchup will meet Elise Mertens in the last eight.

Jessica Pegula, on the other hand, will be making her Stuttgart debut this year as the third seed. The American was granted a bye into the second round, where she will face Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

This will be their third encounter on the WTA Tour, with Pegula holding a flawless 2-0 head-to-head advantage. The winner of their match will go on to play either sixth-seed Mirra Andreeva or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.

