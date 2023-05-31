A practice session and a brief conversation with Coco Gauff at Roland Garros have forced Mirra Andreeva to label the American "the most beautiful face."

Sixteen-year-old Russian Andreeva, who is an upcoming star in the world of tennis, made it to the fourth round of the 2023 Madrid Open, where Aryna Sabalenka beat her. It was in the Spanish capital that Andreeva expressed her admiration for her idol Andy Murray, saying:

"You see his face and he’s so beautiful in life, he’s so amazing."

On Tuesday, May 30, Andreeva won her maiden Grand Slam main draw match at the 2023 French Open as she defeated 85th-ranked Alison Riske-Amritraj of America 6-2, 6-1.

In a conversation with Tennis Channel, Prakash Amritraj asked Andreeva if she met any other "beautiful faces" in the ongoing tournament. The Russian spoke about Coco Gauff and seemed to be touched by the way the 19-year-old talked to her.

"I actually practiced with Coco here. She's so good. But she plays so fast and she plays so aggressive and she's so nice," Andreeva said. "You know, I knew that she was a nice person but when I met her in life, she just came to me and said, 'Hi, I'm Coco. I don't think we've ever met but congratulations, nice to meet you'. She was so nice, oh my god. So yes, I can say that Coco is the most beautiful face for now that I've seen here."

Coco Gauff expresses love for the people of Paris

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff began her hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title with a win against Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the 2023 French Open on Tuesday. Gauff came from behind to defeat the Spaniard 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. The young American was the runner-up at the 2022 French Open, where World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat her 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

In an on-court interview on Tuesday, Gauff stated that Paris was her favorite city and that she loved the French people.

“Paris is my favorite city in the world. And it's not because of my results here. It's been my favorite city since I first came here when I was 10, and I look forward to coming here," Coco Gauff said. "I love the French people. I know some people don't like you, but I love you and I will always defend you."

World No. 6 Coco Gauff is set to square off against 61st-ranked Julia Grabher of Austria in the second round on Thursday, June 1. Grabher downed Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in straight sets in her opening match.

