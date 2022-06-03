Coco Gauff becomes youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2004

Coco Gauff's extraordinary run at the French Open continued as she booked her place in the final of the competition by defeating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. The 18-year-old was not at her absolute best as she made 20 unforced errors. However, she produced a decent service performance, winning 23 out of 31 points on her first serve.

Trevisan's four double faults and 36 unforced errors did not help her cause as she was comprehensively beaten.

Gauff reached her maiden Grand Slam final without dropping a set. She is the only woman to have won all of her sets in the tournament.

At 18 years and 81 days, Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam singles finalist, male or female, since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004. The Russian went on to win the tournament by defeating Serena Williams in the final.

Gauff is also the youngest finalist at the French Open since Kim Clijsters, who was a day short of 18 when she beat compatriot Justine Henin to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

Coco Gauff will face Iga Swiatek in French Open final

After beating Trevisan, Coco Gauff will face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final of the French Open on Saturday. The Pole continued her dominant run of form as she brushed aside Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals. Swiatek beat the Russian 6-2, 6-1 to salvage her 34th win on the trot and reach her second Grand Slam final.

The 21-year-old has been in sublime form this season, winning five tournaments on the trot. She won three successive WTA 1000 titles in Qatar, Indian Wells and Miami before winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The World No. 1 then successfully defended her title at the Italian Open without dropping a set.

Saturday's final will be the third meeting between the two players, with the World No. 1 winning their prior two matches. Swiatek and Gauff locked horns in the last 16 of the Miami Open this year, with the Pole winning 6-3, 6-1.

The 21-year-old will enter the final as the overwhelming favorite given her current run of form. However, Gauff has the quality as well as the mental strength to put up a tough fight. The American will have to bring her A-game if she is to shock Swiatek and win her maiden Grand Slam title.

