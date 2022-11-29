Coco Gauff begins preseason preparations ahead of 2023 campaign

World No. 7 Coco Gauff has begun her preparations for the upcoming year. The American finished the 2022 season on a rough note after losing all her matches at the WTA Finals.

With new goals and expectations for 2023, Gauff officially began her preseason on November 28 and announced the same on social media.

"First official day of preseason and lol it's gonna be a longgg but good one," the 18-year-old wrote.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story on Monday

Despite the disappointing ending, Gauff still had a successful 2022 season. The American made her first Major final at the French Open and rose to a career-high ranking of No. 4 in October.

Gauff also struck up an excellent doubles partnership with Jessica Pegula. The pair won titles in Doha, Toronto, and San Diego and finished runner-up at Roland Garros. Gauff achieved the No. 1 doubles ranking earlier in the season and ended it ranked No. 4.

Coco Gauff to begin 2023 season in Auckland

Gauff at the 2022 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff will kick off the new season in Auckland as she has confirmed her participation at the ASB Classic. The tournament will be played between January 2-14

The teenager had earlier spoken of her excitement at returning to Auckland because of the fans, who she said lent a "unique" atmosphere to the tour.

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour," Gauff said, as per NewsHub.

"I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland," she added.

Gauff last played at the ASB Classic in 2020. She lost in the second round of singles and semifinals in doubles alongside Catherine McNally.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes