Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton send touching messages to Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze after receiving 'dope' gifts from her brand at Indian Wells

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze has surprised Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton with thoughtful gifts from her lifestyle brand Dairy Boy. Amid their respective campaigns at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Gauff and Shelton took the time to share their thoughts on the presents.

After losing to Maria Sakkari in the semifinals at Indian Wells last year, Gauff avenged her loss by claiming a 7-6(1), 6-2 win over the Greek in the third round of the WTA 1000 event. Shelton also advanced to the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event after beating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-5.

Following their respective clashes, the duo shared glimpses of their touching gifts from Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Coco Gauff thanked Lorenze for the presents and expressed her fondness for the ensemble.

"Thank you @dairyboy & @paigelorenze 🩷🩷🩷🩷 I love me a good oversized sweatshirt, tote, & hat combo !!," Coco Gauff posted on her Instagram story.

While Ben Shelton acknowledged that he wasn't the typical target audience for Paige Lorenze's brand Dairy Boy, he gushed over the "dope" sweatshirt.

"I don't think I'm the normal demographic who would be wearing Dairy Boy, I gotta say this might be one of the doper pullover, hoodie, sweatshirt that we've got at the tournament. Vintage. It's kind of dope," Shelton said.

"Ik doper not even a word don't come for me," he wrote.

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton's Instagram stories

Lorenze was delighted by the pair's support for her brand, expressing her gratitude for their remarks.

"We 🩷 you!!" she posted.

"BEN! Glad you love it 🩷," she added.

Paige Lorenze's Instagram stories

Paige Lorenze has been cheering Tommy Paul on during his campaign at the Indian Wells Masters. She displayed her support from the stands as the American secured a 6-3, 7-5 win over Cameron Norrie to advance to the fourth round.

Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Tommy Paul gear up for Indian Wells 4R

Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Tommy Paul are aiming to win their maiden titles at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Gauff is set to lock horns with Belinda Bencic in a highly anticipated fourth-round clash at the 2025 Indian Wells Open. The American holds a 2-1 lead in her head-to-head record against Bencic, including a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win in their latest encounter at this year's Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Shelton will battle it out against compatriot Brandon Nakashima for a place in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event. The 22-year-old will enter the clash with an advantage, having triumphed in all three of his previous meetings with Nakashima.

On the other side of the draw, Tommy Paul will face last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev in a blockbuster fourth-round clash. Although the Russian enjoys a 3-1 winning record against Paul, the American claimed a 6-1, 6-4 victory in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Italian Open.

