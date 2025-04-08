Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Sloane Stephens & tennis world react to Mackenzie McDonald and Maria Mateas' engagement

Mackenzie McDonald received congratulatory messages from Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Sloane Stephens and others from the tennis world after announcing his engagement to partner Maria Mateas. McDonald and Mateas made their romantic relationship public in 2022.

On Monday, April 7, McDonald took to Instagram and shared a post consisting of two pictures. In the first picture, McDonald and Mateas can be seen all smiles as the latter shows off her engagement ring. The second picture is a close-up of the glittering ring on Mateas' finger. The former ATP No. 37 captioned the post:

"M&M Forever"

It didn't take long for congratulatory messages to fill up the comments section, and unsurprisingly, several high-profile tennis stars wished McDonald and Mateas. WTA No. 4 and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉"

Gauff's comment on McDonald and Mateas' engagement post on Instagram (Source: Instagram/mackiemacster)

ATP No. 14 and two-time Major semifinalist Ben Shelton also reacted to the development by sharing one of the pictures from Mackenzie McDonald's post as an Instagram Story. Shelton's post didn't feature any words, but did feature the following emoji:

"🤩"

Shelton's Instagram Story acknowledging McDonald and Mateas' engagement (Source: Instagram/benshelton)

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens also chimed in.

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Stephens commented.

Clervie Ngounoue, Hubert Hurkacz, Prakash Amritraj, and the Bryan brothers were among the other tennis personalities who congratulated McDonald and Mateas on their engagement.

Stephens, Ngounoue, Hurkacz and Amritraj's comments on McDonald and Mateas' engagement post (Source: Instagram/mackiemacster)

Bryan brothers' comment on McDonald and Mateas' engagement post (Source: Instagram/mackiemacster)

At the 2024 US Open, Mackenzie McDonald and Maria Mateas famously teamed up in mixed doubles, and both were quite ecstatic about it.

"We get to spend more days together", "Amazing" - Mackenzie McDonald and Maria Mateas' jubilant reactions to teaming up at US Open 2024

In Picture: Mackenzie McDonald in action at the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Mackenzie McDonald's singles campaign at the 2024 US Open came to an early end as he was ousted from the tournament by eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the first round. However, his stay in New York was extended as he and Maria Mateas paired up to play in the mixed doubles category. The happy couple later laid bare their feelings about the development.

"This means we get to spend more days together too, because there are tournaments right around the corner. Our days being on Tour, both of us, it's a lot. So we cherish every moment we get together," McDonald said.

"Amazing, this is actually one of the best moments of my life. I'm so happy right now. It's actually crazy," Mateas added.

While McDonald and Mateas won their first-round mixed doubles match at Flushing Meadows, they ultimately bowed out with a second-round loss to Italy's Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

