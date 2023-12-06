Coco Gauff has been named the highest-paid female athlete of 2023, according to a report published by Sportico. By doing so, the American has broken the two-decade monopoly of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka.

For the last 20 years, one of either Williams, Sharapova or Osaka have been the highest-paid female athlete of the year as calculated by Sportico, including both on and off court earnings. This year, however, the American and the Russian were retired, while Osaka did not play all season because of her pregnancy.

Making use of the vacuum, Gauff, after winning her maiden Grand Slam in 2023 at the US Open has taken the top spot. The 19-year-old earned nearly $23 million from endorsements and prize money. The second position also went to a tennis player, with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek earning $21.9 million.

In the Top-10, there were as many as seven stars representing tennis. In addition to Gauff and Swiatek, Emma Raducanu came in at No. 4 ($16.2 million), followed by Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula at No. 6 ($12.2 million), No. 7 ($9.5 million) and No. 8 ($9 million) respectively.

Interestingly, Osaka herself has nabbed a spot in the top 10 despite having no on-court earning. Solely from endorsement deals, the four-time Grand Slam made $15 million and finished at the No. 5 position.

