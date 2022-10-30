Coco Gauff breaks down her WTA Finals 2022 purple carpet look

Coco Gauff has had an amazing 2022 season in both singles and doubles, which is reflected in her rankings as she currently sits inside the top 5 in both disciplines. She will compete in both categories at the 2022 WTA Finals, which is scheduled to begin on November 1 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Before players could take to the court for their first matches, they let their hair down at the 'purple carpet' event ahead of the tournament draw being made. Each player dazzled in their stunning attire, which caught the attention of fans worldwide.

Gauff later took to Instagram to reveal that she styled herself for the event, from her dress to her hair and makeup.

"Fun Fact: I did the makeup, styled my hair, and fit all my myself," the the 18-year-old said.

Coco Gauff on her Instagram Story

"It's going to be a tough match" - Coco Gauff on facing Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals

Coco Gauff pictured during a press conference ahead of the 2022 WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff has been drawn in the same group as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the WTA Finals. In their past three matches this year, Gauff has failed to take a set of three-time Grand Slam champion.

Speaking at her pre-tournament press conference, Gauff mentioned that she hopes to change that statistic in the coming days.

"I think, well, it's going to be a tough match. Obviously, I haven't beaten her yet. It's an opportunity just to try again and hopefully see what I can do. I definitely learned a lot from that match in San Diego. Learned not just from playing against her but playing against other players in general. Hopefully I can come back and there change the scoreline a little bit," she stated.

The American teenager revealed that it meant a lot to her that she qualified for the WTA Finals as a teenager but hopes to improve further over the years.

"It means a lot to me. I think it proves, just shows my improvement throughout the years. I busted onto the scene in a very big way, and a lot of people were having opinions on whether or not I would do well or not," she said.

"I think this just proves that all the work that I've put in is paying off. Obviously I want to go further. The WTA Finals is not where I want this chapter to end. I think it just shows that I'm progressing. Sometimes I forget that I am. I think it allows me to take a step back and realize that I am one of the top eight players in the world, and I should be grateful for that," she added.

