"Coco Gauff isn't built for grass" - Fans react to American's shocking loss to qualifier in Berlin after French Open title triumph

Coco Gauff sported a custom kit designed by New Balance in collaboration with Miu Miu at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open. However, Gauff's campaign in Berlin was short-lived, as she crashed out of the WTA 500 grasscourt event with a shocking loss to qualifier Wang Xinyu in the second round.

Ad

In April this year, it was confirmed that the WTA No. 2 had teamed up with the creative forces at New Balance and Miu Miu for an all-new capsule collection. The collection consisted of three distinct kits. She donned the first of those at this year's Italian Open in May; a navy and white kit with red accents.

Fast forward to the Berlin Tennis Open, and Coco Gauff walked out on to the court for her second-round match against Wang Xinyu wearing the second of those kits; a green and white kit with sky-blue hints.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was Gauff's opening match at the event as she had received a first-round bye, being the No. 2 seed. The American's performance was marred by subpar serves, seven double faults and and a failure to create break point chances, as a rampant Wang stormed to a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The loss prompted several tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the newly-crowned French Open women's singles champion, particularly over the vulnerabilities of her game on grass.

"Gauff is not built for grass. On clay, she gets the extra time to swing her forehand, on grass, she's not going to get that. She uses her pushing to unsettle her opponents on clay, on grass, she's not going to have that luxury because grass limits defensive tennis," one fan wrote.

Ad

"This is the kinda matches is hard to take Coco seriously. You can clearly see when she gave up half way the second set," commented another.

"That was a fest of errors ngl, plus Wang played some key points beautifully. Coco probably needs a few more matches on the grass. But yeah can't see her as the Wimbledon champ atm," another fan chimed in.

Ad

There were some others who harshly brought up Aryna Sabalenka's controversial comments about Gauff in the aftermath of the women's singles final at this year's Roland Garros. According to these fans, Sabalenka had a point.

"Aryna was right," opined one fan.

"Sabalenka was right. I wonder why she apologised," another added, referring to the Belarusian's apology to the American following the controversy.

Ad

"Honestly speaking Sabalenka was very correct this girl game is so so so so disgusting she didn't deserve that French Open title," weighed in yet another fan.

Following her loss to Wang, Coco Gauff sent a message to fans, expressing her disappointment at her early exit from Berlin.

"Wish I could give this kit some more screen time" - Coco Gauff after shocking loss to Wang in Berlin

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open (Source: Getty)

Not long after her disappointing defeat to Wang on the Berlin grass, Coco Gauff took to X and reflected on her performance. The 21-year-old admitted it was a "tough" outing. She also expressed her dejection at not being able to don the custom kit for more matches at the WTA 500 event. However, she remained optimistic about her chances at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court :) tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.thank you berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year 🫶🏾," Gauff wrote.

Ad

The WTA No. 2 and two-time Major champion added:

"And I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but i’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for wimbledon🤍🌱 see you guys soon!"

Gauff is set to wear the third of the custom kits at the Cincinnati Open later this year.

Grass is widely regarded as Coco Gauff's weakest surface, and it would be interesting to see how the American recovers from her setback in Berlin. For starters, she would be keen on getting past the fourth round at Wimbledon, a feat she's not accomplished so far in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More