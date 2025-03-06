Coco Gauff bursts into laughter as card game with mother Candi, father Corey & Christopher Eubanks takes unexpected turn

Coco Gauff recently surprised fans by sharing glimpses of a relaxing card game session with her family. Along with her mother Candi and father Corey, she was also joined by the American ATP star Chris Eubanks and his girlfriend Anna Mitchell.

Coco Gauff and Chris Eubanks share a close friendship. They often practice together, and Gauff has said that Eubanks' training sessions help her get into the right mindset. Off the court, they enjoy spending time together, like when they visited an escape room with Ben Shelton and Anna Mitchell. Gauff has also mentioned that their friendship gives her a refreshing break from the busy world of women's tennis.

Gauff recently shared a short clip of her fun meeting with Chris Eubanks and his girlfriend Anna Mitchell. The couple was seen playing a card game with the WTA star as her parents Candi and Corey joined in with a friendly approach. Gauff divided the guests into two groups named "old school" and "new school". To fans' surprise, the "old school", including her mom and dad, won the round.

"old school vs new school in spades! lol old school just ran a boston," she wrote, tagging each member who sat across the table.

Coco Gauff with parents and Chris Eubanks - Via Instagram

This meant that the duo of her mother Candi and father Corey stunned everyone by winning all 13 tricks in a hand.

Coco Gauff hits back at critics who questioned her repetitive losses

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff recently silenced critics who trolled her amid the rollercoaster 2025 season. The WTA star stated facts to make fans believe that none of her defeats point to a concerning situation. She instead expressed optimism ahead of her upcoming showdown at the BNP Paribas Open.

"I don't know, everybody makes a bigger deal than what it is... I lost two matches. I'll lose more matches back to back, it's going to happen. Everyone is, like, 'Oh, she's sinking.' Okay, we've been through this. I'll pick it back up.

"To me, for me I guess it feels like a month but it's just two tournaments, and at this calendar I have so many other opportunities, and I can't win every match," she said, in her pre-event press conference.

Coco Gauff's 2025 season brought several moments of disappointment. Although she made it to the quarterfinals in Melbourne, her performance in Doha and Dubai turned out to be quite concerning. She faced opening-round defeats against Marta Kostyuk and McCartney Kessler respectively.

She's now gearing up with high levels of enthusiasm to kick off her campaign at Indian Wells. With her opening match scheduled to be played on March 7, her round of 64 rival is yet to be determined.

