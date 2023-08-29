"Coco Gauff can take that pressure, not me" - Jessica Pegula happy to be overlooked as contender for US Open title

Last year's US Open quaterfinalist and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula is the top-ranked American, sitting three spots ahead of Coco Gauff in the rankings. Yet, the chatter of a home hope winning the New York Slam this year seems centred an awful lot around her younger doubles partner.

But if Pegula's own words are anything to go by, she does not mind flying under the radar that much.

Speaking to media at her post-match press conference after her first-round win over Camila Giorgi at the US Open, Pegula said that she thought that Coco Gauff was much better equipped at handling the pressure of being a title favorite.

The American went on to heap praise on her partner, saying she deserved all the attention as she was "electric" to watch.

"I don't know. Maybe it's good," Jessica Pegula said. "Coco can take it, that pressure, not me. I don't know. No, I mean, I don't mind. She's been winning a lot. I think she deserves a lot of that attention. She's obviously very young. She's been playing really well. She's super electric to watch. She loves the crowd. Loves New York."

Elaborating on the depth of American tennis, Pegula stated that it was nice to have so many players from her country among the top rankings. In fact, the American No. 1 believed that she would have felt a lot of pressure had she been the only top player from her country.

"It's like it's fun that -- it's nice that even though I am the top American, I can't imagine carrying a ton of pressure if it was only me," Jessica Pegula "It's nice that there is a lot of us that are doing well and that have chances to go deep here."

"Because at the same time, yeah, I don't think I'd -- I mean, I'd take it, but at the same time it's kind of nice too not feeling like I have to be the one that has to win the US Open when there's six other girls that could do it," she continued. "So that's nice, I guess."

Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff book second-round spots at the US Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Having landed in opposite halves of the draw, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff played their first-round encounters in different ways. That, however, was not a hurdle to keep them from winnng.

On Monday, Gauff fought past an inspired Laura Seignemund, coming from a set behind to close out a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory. She will now take on Mirra Andreeva, who pushed her to three sets at Wimbledon.

Pegula, meanwhile, was in cruise control of her encounter against Camila Giogri, dropping just four games to log a win on Tuesday. She will take on Patricia Maria Tig in the second round.