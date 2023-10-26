Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz could become heirs apparent to Venus & Serena Williams-Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray era, says Australian Open director

Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz are seen as potential heirs to the legacy of legends Serena and Venus Williams, alongside the era of the big three: Roger Federer, Rafel Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, according to Australian Open director Craig Tilley.

Gauff and Alcaraz are two of the most talented youngsters on the tennis circuit at the moment. While the American recently captured her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, Alcaraz snapped Djokovic's 34-match win streak at Wimbledon, claiming his first trophy at the iconic Major this year.

Craig Tiley, who is leading the preparations for the 2024 Australian Open, highlighted that Gauff and Alcaraz have the potential to succeed the Williams sisters and continue the remarkable legacy of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray.

"On the men's side and the women's side, there's quite a lot. There are some that are starting to stake their claim as being the heir apparent to that. I think Coco and Carlos are the two that are probably ahead of the pack in that. But the pack is broad, which is great," Craig Tiley said in an interview with Craig Gabriel at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Expand Tweet

The landscape of tennis is in a state of constant flux, as established players strengthen their legacies while new talents make their mark.

However, in recent years, the tennis world has bid farewell to legends like Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and Ashleigh Barty, leaving a void.

In men's tennis, Djokovic still remains the dominant force, but players like Alcaraz, Medvedev, Ruud, and Tsitsipas are gradually asserting themselves as strong contenders for major titles.

On the women's side, the reign of Serena Williams and Venus Williams, which lasted nearly two decades, has given way to emerging stars like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina, bringing fresh excitement to the sport.

The WTA has witnessed four different champions at major tournaments this year, underscoring the competitive talent pool vying for top honors.

With the season finale on the horizon and a new year approaching, players are gearing up to finish their respective campaigns on a high note and prepare for the challenges and opportunities presented next year.

Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Coco Gauff on maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open

2023 US Open - Day 13: Coco Gauff

Carlos Alcaraz extended his congratulations to Coco Gauff after her maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff made history by becoming the first American teenager to secure a Major (singles) since Serena Williams accomplished this feat in 1999 at the US Open.

The youngster defeated the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Caroline Wozniacki, and Karolina Muchova en route to the final and then overpowered Aryna Sabalenka to lift the title.

Alcaraz, who is a former champion at the US Open (2022), congratulated the American on her outstanding achievement.

"Amazing," the Spaniard commented on her post on Instagram

Alcaraz wishes Gauff on her US Open title-win

Both players were recently seen competing in the ongoing Asian tennis swing. They will be aiming to finish the season on a strong note.